Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Will Live Nation Require Proof of Vaccine? Here’s the Scoop

By Nick
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you plan on going to a Live Nation event this summer you may want to know what to expect. Concerts are back and people are quickly realizing how big a hole the pandemic left in their lives with the absence of live performances from their favorites artists. People were just getting ready to be back maskless among the masses but with the new Delta variant of COVID spiking numbers again it may be sometime until we see that sense of normalcy we've all been longing for.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Live Nation#Live Performances#Vaccinations#Maskless#Covid#Bardavon#Upac#Bethel Woods#Spac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
TravelPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Tour Postponements and Cancellations Are Happening Again

A hugely popular band, canceling a highly-anticipated sold-out arena show due to a positive COVID test within their team. Seems like a tumultuous scene out of 2020… except it happened in 2021. Foo Fighters pulled the plug on their July 17 concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, “Despite having...
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

4 Simple Ideas for Entertaining Leos in the Hudson Valley

Chances are we all know someone who is a Leo. Leo is the zodiac sign for people born between July 23rd and August 22nd. Leo is represented by the Lion. If you know a Leo you may be familiar with some of their traits. If not Astrology Zodiac Signs can spell it all out for you. I know a few Leos and we get along fairly well. That might be because Sagittarius like Leo is a Fire Sign. We are full of energy and can be very giving with our time and space.
Hudson, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Could Gov. Cuomo Be Moving Back To The Hudson Valley?

Former Hudson Valley resident, Gov. Cuomo, will soon need a home. Could he return? He recently sold his $2.3 million home in the region. Take a look at his former home. On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will resign as New York's governor on August 24. Cuomo's primary residence is the Governor's Mansion in Albany, but he must leave in two weeks. Cuomo owned a home in the Hudson Valley for over a decade. Could he return?
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Halloween Has Landed in The Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley may be under a heat watch and warning this week, but fall is sneaking up on us. Don't worry, we're not talking about the weather. For the last few weeks we've been seeing the burnt red, oranges and brown colors pop up around the mid-Hudson region. No, not on the trees, but in every single arts and crafts store, super market and coffee shop. Pumpkin Spice has started to sprout all over the Hudson Valley.
New York City, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Some In New York May Be Charged For Not Getting Vaccinated

New Yorkers who are unvaccinated could see less money in their paychecks. Here's why. Mercer, one of the nation’s biggest health benefits experts, reports employees are starting to add a $20 to $50 surcharge each month to unvaccinated workers. Mercer consults thousands of businesses. Mercer’s regulatory resources group leader, Wade...
LifestylePosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Have You Ever Dropped Something of Value in the Toilet?

I know I'm not alone here, and it's probably been way worse and disgusting for others. Like most mornings, I'm rushing to get out of the house. Working on a morning radio show requires me to wake up around 3:45 am Monday through Friday. I've been doing this for a few years now and I'm still not use to waking up that early.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Video Captures Huge Brawl at Newburgh Concert

A shocking video shows chaos erupting at a concert in Newburgh this past weekend. Booze, music and large crowds have always been a recipe for a fight. That information isn't news to us. However, what is new to us once again is big concerts. You would think that after almost 2 years without live music that we would appreciate it a little more.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Supermarket Ditches ‘Sell By’ Date: Is That Legal?

A popular supermarket chain has quietly eliminated the "sell by" date on their ground beef. This week I stopped into a local supermarket to grab some meat for a lasagna that I was cooking up and was surprised by what I discovered. Usually, I do the bulk of my shopping at Stop & Shop. However, for the rest of the week I'll find myself at Price Chopper, Hannaford, Adams and ShopRite filling in those last-minute or specialty items that I need for meals.
Beacon, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Casting Hudson Valley Residents of All Ages for New Film in Beacon, NY

Okay, so maybe it’s not such a big deal these days to hear about a new movie being filmed here in the Hudson Valley. But it is a big deal if you happen to be an actor or an up and coming actor looking for a job. In the past, Hudson Valley actors had to hop on a train or drive all the way to New York City to audition for roles. Nowadays, there are more opportunities for Hudson Valley actors than ever before.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Hudson Valley Diner Serves Its Last Meal

As if we haven’t lost enough restaurants since the pandemic started, now comes the news that one of the most popular diners in the Newburgh area will be closing its doors as of today. The Valley Diner on Route 9W in the Middlehope area of the Town of Newburgh has had several different names through the years, but the diner itself has been there for as long as I can remember.

Comments / 0

Community Policy