Will Live Nation Require Proof of Vaccine? Here’s the Scoop
If you plan on going to a Live Nation event this summer you may want to know what to expect. Concerts are back and people are quickly realizing how big a hole the pandemic left in their lives with the absence of live performances from their favorites artists. People were just getting ready to be back maskless among the masses but with the new Delta variant of COVID spiking numbers again it may be sometime until we see that sense of normalcy we've all been longing for.943litefm.com
Comments / 0