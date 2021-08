Now that he failed to achieve the goal he had set for himself at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, now Novak Djokovic set his sights on the fourth Grand Slam of the season. The 34-year-old Serbian tennis player and current world number one, acknowledged that he has a concern to see the physical condition with which he will arrive at the US Open, after the physical discomfort with which he ended his participation in the summer fair, where he even He no longer appeared in the mixed doubles.