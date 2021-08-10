Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Environmentalist: Giant grass threatens local ecosystems

By Zach Peklo
bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReaching heights of 15 feet, the towering growth of Phragmites is easy to spot in roadside ditches, wetlands and shorelines. Patches of Phragmites can grow so densely that they create impenetrable barriers, restricting access to swimming, fishing, and hunting, as well as block shoreline views. Eventually, Phragmites becomes the only plant left where it invades, at the expense of native plants and animals dependent on these once diverse shoreline and wetland habitats.

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Plants And Animals#Environmentalist#Nccisma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Kalamazoo, MIWOOD

Invasive moths threaten local landscape, MSU Extension monitoring

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An invasion moth species has been detected in Michigan that threatens one of the most common shrubs used in landscaping. Live moths were discovered in three states this spring — including Michigan — in shipments coming from Canada. The caterpillars of the box tree moth feeds...
Daviess County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Stockpile now, graze later

Extending the grazing season is one of the most popular forage advice lessons offered by Cooperative Extension. Feeding hay in buildings results in accumulated manure that requires removal and distribution. Feeding hay outside in winter results in damage to the forage base and increases the risk of soil erosion. Postponing...
Animalsearth.com

Birds involved in more seed dispersal have evolutionary stability

A study from the University of São Paulo has found that the evolutionary stability of a bird species depends on its role in seed dispersal networks. The experts report that the stability of each species increases with the more types of seeds that it disperses. More than 70 percent of...
Scienceparentmap.com

Ecosystem Explorers with WET Science Center

Visit the Hawks Prairie Reclaimed Water Ponds and discover an amazing public space featuring native habitat. Explore the wetlands, get an up-close look at the tiniest wildlife, and follow the path of reclaimed water! Stop by to pick up free science kits and activity packets, complete a scavenger hunt to earn prizes, and more. Face masks and social distancing between groups are strongly encouraged.
WildlifeMaui News

UH-Maui lab tech works to stop an invasive seaweed

A team of researchers returned earlier this week from a 20-day voyage to the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, where they studied a newly identified invasive seaweed smothering corals and algae. Staff with the University of Hawaii-Maui College water quality lab and colleagues from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, UH-Manoa...
Portland, ORbuffalonynews.net

Ocean Stakeholders Request U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Thoroughly Analyze Potential Impact of Sea Otter Reintroduction

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / A number of seafood processors, ports, fishing associations, and related stakeholders recently submitted a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), asking the Service to conduct a thorough examination of the potential impacts to fisheries, ports, and coastal communities from sea otter reintroduction along the West Coast. This letter was sent in response to a provision included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, mandating the USFWS to '…study the feasibility and cost of reestablishing sea otters on the Pacific Coast of the contiguous United States, and to report to Congress on the results of such a study within one year of passage of this bill.'
GardeningBlock Island Times

Fallen grass

One of the more striking lines I read in a novel was not one of poetry, not a lyrical description of a life or a place or time, the language, itself, unlike most quotable quotes, was not seared on my mind. A farmer came in sputtering about the baler breaking,...
SciencePhys.org

Building a better model of Arctic ecosystems

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory added new plant data to a computer model that simulates Arctic ecosystems, enabling it to better predict how vegetation in rapidly warming northern environments may respond to climate change. Plants impact the environmental cycling of nutrients, water and carbon dioxide, making them vital components...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
Charleston, WVUS News and World Report

2 WVa Counties Still Shouldn't Feed Birds, Officials Say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say they still haven't discovered why diseased birds were found in the state's Eastern Panhandle but continue to advise people in two counties not to feed birds for now. Birds shouldn't be fed in Berkeley and Jefferson counties until the problem subsides, the...
WildlifeKATV

Researchers aim to strengthen bee pollinator populations

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — The first ancestors of modern bees were aggressive, carnivorous wasps that roamed the Earth more than 120 million years ago. As the years passed, the hunters morphed into nectar collectors and in doing so became the primary pollinators in nature worldwide. Bees are critical in food...
Cherokee County, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Using soil tests to evaluate plant nutrients

Soil tests provide a scientific basis for evaluating available plant nutrients in cropland, pastures, lawns, and gardens. Soil analyses help farmers, ranchers, and homeowners to make informed decisions when making nutrient application decisions by way of synthetic fertilizers, biosolids, and animal manure. Soil nutrients vary by location in relation to slope, soil depth, texture, organic matter, and previous management practices. As such, there is a method to obtain a good soil sample.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

New Species of Highly Threatened Marmosets Discovered Hidden in Amazon Forest

Scientists found a new species of marmoset concealed in a forest - the Brazilian Amazon, in Brazil. Habitat loss has already been threatening the monkeys, as per a study from the Wildlife Conservation Society. Schneider's Marmoset. The small monkey presently referred to as Schneider's marmoset, has been discovered in the...
Lifestylebigrapidsnews.com

McLean Nature Preserve to host cardinal flower and Joe-Pye weed hike

McLean Nature Preserve is hosting a "Cardinal Flower & Joe-Pye Weed Hike" event at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Massive areas of Joe-Pye weed interspersed with occasional cardinal flowers are currently in bloom in the flood plain of the north branch of the Kawkawlin River as it crosses the preserve. The bright red color of the cardinal flower makes it easy to spot among the lavender-pink flower heads of the 3-5 foot tall Joe-Pye weeds.
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

EXTENSION CORNER: Birding for Beginners

Antonius R. Chess Jr., Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County, Natural Resources Program Assistant. With over 45 million people participating, bird watching is one of America's most popular hobbies. According to the Birdlife International data zone, the United States has 844 different species of birds. There are 248 species that have established breeding and populate New York State, per the New York State Ornithological Association (NYSOA). Each species has unique ecological functions and tendencies. By identifying a species correctly, we can better understand the surrounding environment. By continuously collecting information on birds in their habitats over time, scientists create historical data to have insight into overall environmental changes.
ScienceFox40

Researchers trying to improve Lake Tahoe’s clarity, ecosystem

(KTXL) — The last time researchers were able to see 100 feet down into Lake Tahoe’s clear water was in 1960. But in the last several years, the average depth of visibility was no more than 70 feet due to environmental changes. Dr. Geoffrey Schladow with Tahoe Environmental Research Center says it is keeping them from reaching their goal of improving Tahoe’s health and clarity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy