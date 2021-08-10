Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jennifer Newfield Production Manager For Disney’s Short Circuit On The Importance Of The Program [Exclusive Interview]

By Emmanuel Gomez
lrmonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past few days, we have given you an inside look at the second season of Disney Animation’s Short Circuit. The five directors of the short films gave us some behind-the-scenes information about how each of the films came to light. As well as how much they had learned from this experience. With as much talent as there is over at Disney Animation, one of these five maybe a future feature film director.

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Circuit#The Short Circuit Program#Lrm Online#Walt Disney Animation#Geekscholars Movie News#Nerd Flix Chill#Marvel Multiverse Mondays#Apple Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Short Circuit’ Season 2 Trailer: Disney Is Getting Weird, Experimental and Barbaric with 5 New Shorts

Animation is ripe for experimentation and Disney is capitalizing on the medium’s potential. The studio is bringing back its experimental short film program, Short Circuit, with season 2 premiering later this week. The series allows creatives to put together a team of animators and create an original short, with no other guidelines restricting them. That’s […]
Movieslrmonline.com

Disney’s Short Circuit Directors Kim Hazel And Riannon Delanoy Talk About Their Musical Shorts [Exclusive Interview]

Earlier this year we saw how Disney gave up and coming filmmakers an opportunity to work with a mentor and make a feature short via the Launchpad program. But before that, they also had another program called Short Circuit: Experimental Films. This program gives anyone at Disney Studios a chance to pitch their short film. If selected, they would be paired with a team of talented artists at Walt Disney Animation. Then they would have the opportunity to make the short film and have it featured on Disney+.
MLBRepublic

DISNEY SHOWCASES NEW TALENT ON ‘SHORT CIRCUITS’

Every television viewer with a brain has wondered why, with so much time to fill, networks don’t take a flier on something … “different.” The short answer to that is advertising. Corporate sponsors would rather bet on the predictable. But streaming services are different. Most don’t have advertisers to annoy....
TV & Videos/Film

‘Short Circuit’ Animators Liza Rhia, Jacob Frey and Ryan Green on Making the Leap to Directing Shorts for Disney+ [Interview]

Disney+ just dropped a new season of Short Circuit, a short film series that lets animators step into the director’s chair and experiment with new ideas. The newest season features five shorts from staff members who’ve been with the studio for years, working behind the scenes on some of their most beloved titles like Frozen, Moana, and even the upcoming Encanto.
Movieslrmonline.com

Natasha Kermani Talks About Mirrors Of Fear And Anxiety In Lucky [Exclusive Interview]

Hunter C. Smith as The Man, Brea Grant as May | Courtesy of Shudder. Natasha Kermani is the director of the latest Brea Grant film Lucky. Life takes a sudden turn for May (Brea Grant, “12 Hour Shift”), a popular self-help book author, when she finds herself the target of a mysterious man with murderous intentions. Every night without fail, he comes after her, and every day the people around her barely seem to notice. With no one to turn to, May is pushed to her limits and must take matters into her own hands to survive and to regain control of her life.
Movies/Film

‘Vivo’ Director Kirk DeMicco on the Film’s Evolution, Roger Deakins’ Involvement, and More [Interview]

In the wake of the success of his stage version of In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda started writing songs for Vivo, a movie he pitched to Sony Pictures Animation in 2010. A changing of the guard at the studio meant that the film essentially slipped through the cracks, but after Hamilton became a mega-hit, the new guard at Sony gave it a second look and hired filmmaker Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) to direct. I had the chance to speak with DeMicco over Zoom about finding the movie’s visual style, significant changes made during the production, how Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins contributed to the movie, and much more.
Lifestylelrmonline.com

Mike Alfaro Creator Of Millennial Loteria Talks About His Custom Limited Edition Suicide Squad Set [Exclusive Interview]

Growing up Mexican/Salvadorean meant that I got the best of two amazing cultures. One specific thing I’ve always cherished is the classic Mexican game, Loteria. It’s a simple game that is very similar to bingo. But instead of matching up numbers on your card, you match up a variety of different images. When you have successfully filled all sixteen squares, you win! Well, at least that is how we play it at our house. Some others may just do a row or pattern.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Wouldn’t Let Ryan Reynolds Make A Deadpool/Bambi Crossover Short Film

A promo for Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming movie Free Guy gave us our first taste of Deadpool in the MCU, Simply titled Deadpool and Korg React, this parody of trailer reaction videos saw Reynolds reprise Wade Wilson alongside Taika Waititi’s Korg the Kronan as they commented on the trailer for Free Guy, which they’re both in. Fans went crazy over it and the skit soon went viral.
Movieslrmonline.com

Disney Earnings Call Roundup – Shang-Chi, Disney+ Day And More

Yesterday saw a Disney Earnings Call with CEO Bob Chapek and there’s a lot to cover. Disney+ Day, Shang-Chi release window and more. Here I try to roundup everything of relevance in one easy place. So let’s get to it. Disney+ Day. Chapek announced that November 12th will be Disney+...
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

Emmy nominee Jahnel Curfman (‘Cobra Kai’ stunt coordinator and performer): ‘There’s so much energy with the cast and our stunt team on this show’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“To be nominated in the first ever stunt performance category for the Emmys,” says “Cobra Kai” stunt coordinator and performer Jahnel Curfman, “is definitely an honor!” “It is one of those things that some people have been striving for years with the Oscars,” she explains. “We have yet to be recognized by the Academy when it comes to film, so for the Emmys to do it with our performance on television, hopefully sends a message.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Curfman above. SEE ‘Cobra Kai’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 4 in-depth chats with Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and more Netflix blockbuster...
Comicslrmonline.com

What If…? Captain Carter Were The First Avenger Review- A Lot Of Fun But Safe, Questionable Animation | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem

What If…? Captain Carter Were The First Avenger Review- A Lot Of Fun But Safe, Questionable Animation | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem. MARVEL MULTIVERSE MAYHEM is the premier ALL THINGS MARVEL podcast from LRM Online’s Genreverse Podcast Network. Kyle and Nick will be guiding you through the latest phase of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the latest episode of a Disney+ show to a feature film by Marvel Studios (…or Sony….), we’ve got you covered with inciteful recaps, Easter eggs, and further MCU speculation!
Comicslrmonline.com

Marvel’s Animated Plans Will Blow Your Mind Says What If…? Producer

Apparently if you were told about them, Marvel’s animated plans will blow your mind so says What If…? exec producer Brad Winderbaum. Wednesday saw the release of the first episode of Marvel’s What If…? animated Disney+ show. You can catch my own review of the opening Captain Carter centric episode in the related section below. However, we do know this is a first step from Marvel who has created an entire animated division within Marvel Studios.
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

4 Emmy-nominated composers on ‘skip credits’ options and the easiest piece they’ve ever written [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Streaming has obviously changed the game in many ways, one of which is the prevalence of the “skip credits” option. Nearly every streaming services gives viewers the choice to skip opening credits, and then at the end of the episode, it automatically loads the next one instead of letting the end credits roll or promotes a new program if it’s the end of a series or film. For composers, whose work is typically showcased over the credits, it’s not exactly ideal. “It’s not my favorite development in recent years,” Steven Price (“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”) says during Gold...

Comments / 0

Community Policy