Conor Mcgregor UFC Gold Prizm card sells at auction for $27,060

According to Freddie Roach, the legendary Manny Pacquiao has no interest in facing UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the boxing ring or anywhere else for that matter. “Manny does not have any interest in fighting an MMA fighter,” Roach, Pacquiao’s longtime trainer tells The Sun, “he wants to fight the best fighters (in boxing) out there.” This appears to be a new development, as the dueling legal actions involving Pacquiao and Paradigm Sports Management provide evidence the Filipino icon was ready, willing and able to face McGregor last fall when he signed with company. McGregor has lost twice in the octagon since that time, of course, and – now in his forties – Pacquiao doesn’t have all the time in the world to continue practicing his craft. In a sense, then, the lack of interest in a McGregor bout at this points makes sense.