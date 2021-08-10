Cancel
UFC

Conor Mcgregor UFC Gold Prizm card sells at auction for $27,060

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, a Conor McGregor UFC Gold Prism trading card sold for a record $27,060 at an auction from Goldin, a marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia. The auction featured more than 3,700 rare, vintage and modern collectible items. The price tag set the record for a UFC...

Conor Mcgregor
Dustin Poirier
#Auction#Combat#Prizm#Tko
