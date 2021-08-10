Pioneer softball falls in season opener

ENID, Okla. — The Lady Mustang’s fell 8-0 to Kremlin-Hillsdale on Monday, Aug. 9 at Kellet Park in their season opener. The Lady Broncs scored the first run of the game in the second inning and never looked back. The Lady Mustangs gave up six hits and had five errors. Pioneer landed two of its three hits in the fourth inning including a line drive single to left field by Allie Booth. Morgan Meyer tried to reach home from second to put the Lady Mustangs first run on the board, but was out at the plate.