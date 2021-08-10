Cancel
Adams County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Warren HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS TODAY A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will likely result in the heat index reaching between 95 and 100 this afternoon into the early evening. If you have to be outdoors, please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

alerts.weather.gov

