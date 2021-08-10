SOS Earth: The new international climate change report is chilling, especially for New York City

Perhaps repetition will get the point across: The planet is warming, and if we don’t act boldly now, the consequences will be disastrous. The planet is warming, and if we don’t act boldly now, the consequences will be disastrous. The planet is warming, and if we don’t act boldly now, the consequences will be disastrous.

So says an expert United Nations panel in its sixth annual report on climate change, an exclamation point on years of increasingly nasty wildfires and floods and storms.

“Each of the last four decades has been the warmest on record since preindustrial times,” says the vice-chair of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Put another way, from one of the report’s authors: “The rate of warming since 1970 is higher than any 50-year period in the last 2,000 years.”

New York, a city of bridges where even modest thunderstorms can cause flash floods, can either adapt to a world in which sea levels have risen about eight inches on average between 1901 and 2018, and growing, or it can begin writing its own obituary.

It’s well and good to play a part in reducing admissions at the state and local levels — provided we don’t sink ourselves economically in the process. But ultimately, climate change can only be beaten back based on the actions of national governments, including those in massive, fast-growing nations like India and China, not to mention huge corporations and individuals around the world making different choices.

What we can and must do here and now: Get more resilient to guard against rising seas that look increasingly inevitable. Yet despite the feds sending nearly $15 billion in aid , the city of New York has so far spent only about half that amount to protect low-lying neighborhoods most vulnerable to flooding. This, nearly nine years since Superstorm Sandy walloped and waterlogged the five boroughs. If the nation’s largest and richest city, won’t wake up and act, how can we expect the rest of the world to?