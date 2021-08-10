Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

SOS Earth: The new international climate change report is chilling, especially for New York City

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Perhaps repetition will get the point across: The planet is warming, and if we don’t act boldly now, the consequences will be disastrous. The planet is warming, and if we don’t act boldly now, the consequences will be disastrous. The planet is warming, and if we don’t act boldly now, the consequences will be disastrous.

So says an expert United Nations panel in its sixth annual report on climate change, an exclamation point on years of increasingly nasty wildfires and floods and storms.

“Each of the last four decades has been the warmest on record since preindustrial times,” says the vice-chair of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Put another way, from one of the report’s authors: “The rate of warming since 1970 is higher than any 50-year period in the last 2,000 years.”

New York, a city of bridges where even modest thunderstorms can cause flash floods, can either adapt to a world in which sea levels have risen about eight inches on average between 1901 and 2018, and growing, or it can begin writing its own obituary.

It’s well and good to play a part in reducing admissions at the state and local levels — provided we don’t sink ourselves economically in the process. But ultimately, climate change can only be beaten back based on the actions of national governments, including those in massive, fast-growing nations like India and China, not to mention huge corporations and individuals around the world making different choices.

What we can and must do here and now: Get more resilient to guard against rising seas that look increasingly inevitable. Yet despite the feds sending nearly $15 billion in aid , the city of New York has so far spent only about half that amount to protect low-lying neighborhoods most vulnerable to flooding. This, nearly nine years since Superstorm Sandy walloped and waterlogged the five boroughs. If the nation’s largest and richest city, won’t wake up and act, how can we expect the rest of the world to?

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

New report warns of climate change threat to system driving Atlantic currents

A scientific report published Thursday is warning of looming threats against the system that regulates Atlantic Ocean currents, including a potential collapse due the impacts of human-induced climate change. The study, published in the Nature Climate Change scientific journal, found that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which transports warm...
New York City, NYNY1

How the pandemic changed what it means to leave New York City

If there’s one thing that’s certain about New York City, it’s that nothing ever stays the same. Last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city was upended in ways that even lifelong New Yorkers found disorienting. With droves of wealthy New Yorkers fleeing the city in 2020,...
Environmentgloballandscapesforum.org

GLF Climate: A New Deal for Earth

This digital conference has been made possible through the generous support of:. With the UK Government, GLF is convening this event on the sidelines of one of the most important climate summits in history, the 26th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to accelerate action on land management and meet climate goals.
EnvironmentScience Now

Climate change ‘unequivocal’ and ‘unprecedented,’ says new U.N. report

The hundreds of climate experts who compiled the mammoth new climate report released today by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) had to work under unprecedented pandemic conditions. At vast meetings forced online, scientists wrestled with how to convey the extent of the global crisis and the urgent need to act. It was uncanny to see “the echoes of one crisis in another,” says Claudia Tebaldi, a climate scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and one of the authors of the report.
EnvironmentRefinery29

New Climate Change Report Confirms: Everything’s Terrible, But Maybe Not Hopeless

A major United Nations (UN) scientific report has concluded what any sentient being has long known to be true: Global warming is not only real, it is getting worse and is now unavoidable. On Monday, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published their AR6 Climate Change 2021 report, which found that there is no way to stop global warming from "intensifying over the next 30 years," The New York Times writes, but a short window of time to slow things down. This is all, of course, thanks to powerful countries refusing to curb their fossil-fuel emissions, according to the report.
Environmentspectrumnews1.com

5 things to know about the new UN report on climate change

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.-appointed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information about global warming. Here are five important takeaways. BLAMING HUMANS. The report says almost all of the warming that has occurred since pre-industrial times was caused by the release...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

6 key takeaways from the UN's new climate change report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has just released its most comprehensive assessment of climate change to date. The report makes the human influence on global warming clear. The report has several key findings, including that temperatures and sea levels will continue to rise and weather will get more extreme.
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: New report will highlight 'stark reality' of warming

UN researchers are set to publish their strongest statement yet on the science of climate change. The report will likely detail significant changes to the world's oceans, ice caps and land in the coming decades. Due out on Monday, the report has been compiled by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
EnvironmentCNET

IPCC report: Earth already feeling irreversible impacts of climate change

The evidence is unequivocal: Humans have warmed the planet, and every region on Earth is already affected by the climate crisis. That's the headline message of a report released Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The document, a staggering work of international collaboration, lays out the scientific basis for the climate crisis and the unprecedented changes observed in the Earth's climate system due to human influence and activity.
EnvironmentNewswise

Argonne, New York Power Authority Plan for the Future in a Changing Climate

Newswise — The partnership will enable the utility to better assess how its assets and business may be affected by extreme weather and other hazards. As climate change drives more frequent extreme weather events, companies must find ways to adapt and plan for the future. But how can they know how changes in climate will impact their assets and their business strategy? And what can they do to identify and address issues before they affect customers?
Environmentpsychologytoday.com

A New Climate Change Report Without Much New Overall

Humanity is changing the climate rapidly and substantively. This is already known, along with actions needed to deal with the impending problems. A continuing intergovernmental panel might not be the answer. Today, a new report was released from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). It states that...
EnvironmentVox

The devastating new UN report on climate change, explained

How much has humanity already changed the climate? And how much worse will it get?. The answers now are sharper than ever, according to an international team of scientists. In a new report, they say that far more aggressive action is needed to limit catastrophic climate change, and that time is running out.
EnvironmentPosted by
WHYY

The new U.N. climate report

Headlines around the globe paint a frightening picture of a climate run amok – droughts, heat waves, wildfires, cyclones and devastating floods – and that’s just with a 1.1 degrees Celsius temperature rise. A new landmark scientific report says the heat and extreme weather that we’re experiencing is now baked into our planet’s climate and things are going to get even worse. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change study also definitively links greenhouse gas emissions to the rising temperature and extreme weather events. This hour, can the Earth handle the heat? What does it mean for the world’s people, plants and animals and is there anything we can still do to blunt the impact? We’ll talk with Rutgers University climate scientist ROBERT KOPP, a lead author of the IPCC report.
Environmentbuffalorising.com

Climate Change Impacts on Western New York’s Great Lakes

Authors: Jill Jedlicka, Executive Director, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. Climate change is already here, and protecting and restoring the lakes and our communities is more complex than ever. The landmark UN report calling the present situation a “code red” for humankind was not unexpected, as uncomfortable as the reality must be.
El Paso, TXelpasomatters.org

What the new climate change report means for El Paso and the Southwest

The Southwestern United States is on the frontlines of climate change and the decades-long effects on the El Paso area will likely worsen, local and regional experts said, unless international governments curb fossil fuel emissions. The Earth’s climate has undergone “unprecedented” and rapid change due to human activity but there...

Comments / 1

Community Policy