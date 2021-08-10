Cancel
Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

By C21 reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we hear from Vanessa Shapiro, founder and CEO of US Christmas movie specialist Nicely Entertainment, who discusses what it was like setting up a company just as the pandemic hit. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. Last Christmas saw a mini boom in event viewing as people were...

#Christmas Market#Last Christmas#Nicely Entertainment
