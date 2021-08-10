Espino scheduled to start for Nationals at Mets

For the first time in four years, the Mets will open their season at Citi Field with fans in the stands. The team began on the road in 2019 and ‘21 and played in front of an empty house during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. That will change March 31, when the Mets welcome the Nationals to Queens for a three-game set to open the season. The balance of power will be established early in the NL East, with the Mets’ first dozen games all against divisional opponents. After that, they’ll take frequent trips out West to face the Angels, Astros and A’s in Interleague Play, while hosting the Mariners, Astros and Rangers at home. Also of note is the return of an abbreviated Subway Series, with matchups at Citi Field on July 26-27 and Yankee Stadium on Aug. 22-23.