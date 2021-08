A number of sports have made their thrilling debuts at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The next to enter its final phase is sport climbing. First, on Thursday morning in the United States, the men’s field will phase off across three disciplines in the sport for a chance to win the gold. Then, on Friday morning, the women will do the same, both in the Aomi Urban Sports Park. The USA will be represented in the men’s final by Nathaniel Coleman and Colin Duffy, and Brooke Raboutou in the women’s final.