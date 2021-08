Pivetta (9-5) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight in six innings to earn the win over Baltimore on Friday. The only run on Pivetta's ledger was a short third-inning homer from Richie Martin. The right-hander was otherwise excellent for the second straight start, although the quality of competition likely played a factor Friday. The 28-year-old has a 4.20 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 139:52 K:BB through 124.1 innings in 23 starts. He's projected to make a road start versus the Yankees next week.