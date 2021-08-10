Before its first day of instruction, Lincoln Academy in Beloit replaces its principal

A new principal has been hired at The Lincoln Academy charter school, and the former principal’s name has been removed from the school’s website. Adams Publishing Group reported in April that Samuel Karns had been selected as the principal of the school, which has not yet opened. Previously an assistant principal at Landrum Middle School in Houston, Karns was moving to Beloit for the position along with his wife, who is originally from Clinton, and their three children. Karns had said he was having a home built in Beloit.