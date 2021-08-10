Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

New order urges mask wearing in Kentucky judicial buildings

By The Associated Press
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Kentucky's Supreme Court has issued an order encouraging anyone entering a judicial facility to wear a mask in response to rising COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. The order issued Monday applies to judicial centers, courthouses or other judicial facilities. It's in line with the latest guidance...

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Frankfort, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Order
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Kentucky governor orders mask use in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is ordering that students and employees in the state’s schools wear masks indoors, as the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus brings more infections and hospitalizations. Beshear’s executive order issued Tuesday applies to everyone in Kentucky schools for kindergarten through 12th grade, regardless...
Washington County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

All People Inside Washington Co. Judicial Facilities, Regardless Of Vaccination Status, Ordered To Wear Masks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — All people inside judicial facilities in Washington County are required to wear a mask in most scenarios, according to an order issued by a court judge. The order, written on August 4, said that all workers, elected officials and members of public must wear a face mask when in a public area or when in contact with someone else in these facilities, regardless of their vaccination status, due to the rising levels of COVID-19 in the area. NEW: Mandatory masking is back for all workers, elected officials & members of public, vaccinated or...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

McKee orders masks be worn by all in state buildings

PROVIDENCE — Amid confusion about how much, if any, power the legislature took away from Gov. Dan McKee in the COVID battle, the McKee administration on Thursday ordered mask-wearing, starting Friday, in state buildings. On Thursday, McKee's director of administration James Thorsen spelled out the mask-wearing requirement for state employees...
Delaware Statedelawarebusinessnow.com

Carney orders masking at schools and state buildings

The State of Delaware will require face masks inside its buildings as a surge in Covid-19 cases continues. As expected, Gov. John Carney ordered masking for students and staff at public and private schools in Delaware regardless of vaccination status. Northern Delaware’s Christiana School District, the second-largest in the state...
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Cape Girardeau County, MOKFVS12

32nd Judicial Circuit under mask order in public areas

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The 32nd Judicial Circuit will require masks be worn indoors in public. The mask mandate is effective Monday, August 9. Anyone in a public area of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, Perry County Courthouse, the second floor of the Bollinger County Courthouse and the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Facility will be required to wear a face covering.
Etowah County, ALGadsden Times

Masks again to be required at Etowah County judicial building

Anyone entering the William H. Rhea III Judicial Building must wear a mask — whether vaccinated or not — effective Wednesday, after an order issued by Presiding Circuit Judge William Ogletree. Ogletree ordered the reinstatement of masks at the building after reviewing the current state of the COVID-19 virus, the...
Illinois StateGreater Milwaukee Today

Pritzker urges Illinoisans to wear masks

AURORA, Ill. - With rising COVID-19 case numbers around the state, Governor J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinoisans to wear a mask whether they are vaccinated or not. On Monday in Aurora, Pritzker did not hint at a mask mandate, but said a mask should be worn in certain situations. “If...
Norfolk, VAWTOP

In Norfolk, visitors to city buildings must wear masks

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials said visitors to any city building in Norfolk must now wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. Additionally, indoor group sports at Norfolk recreation centers are now prohibited. The Virginia city said people must wear a mask while exercising and pool use is limited to one swimmer per lane. Norfolk says these rules are effective immediately.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy