The time is now for prescription drug reform | Opinion

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine trying to decide which life-saving drug you’ll take — and which one you’ll skip — simply because you can’t afford both. As an emergency room doctor, I have seen how often patients struggle to afford lifesaving medications. As the cost of much-needed medications like insulin skyrocket, far too many of my patients find themselves in an impossible situation as they choose between their medications or between their prescriptions and rents.

