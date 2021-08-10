Cancel
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo still advising his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, report says

By Daniel Chaitin, Washington Examiner
denvergazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN anchor Chris Cuomo is reportedly still advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing immense fallout after the release of a state report detailing sexual harassment allegations by 11 women. The nugget of information appeared in a Washington Post report about how the New York Assembly...

denvergazette.com

Comments / 3

Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host. This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.
CNN's Don Lemon Refuses To Betray Colleague Chris Cuomo Following His Embattled Brother Andrew's Resignation As New York Governor

Don Lemon has made it perfectly clear that he will not betray his colleague and best friend, Chris Cuomo, by taking over the latter's primetime hour on CNN. "There has been talk of giving Don Chris' primetime slot on CNN, but Don refuses to do it out of loyalty to his friend," sources tell Radar. "The quick fix would be to expand Don's show an hour and give Chris an 'extended' vacation while the drama with his brother cools off. However, Don is having none of it and sees the move as a betrayal of his best friend."
CNN has another Cuomo problem as female viewers turn off ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ in droves

CNN has long been the only major cable news network without a female primetime host and now the troubled network is having a hard time getting women to tune in. CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" with embattled namesake Chris Cuomo shed significant female viewers following the bombshell report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that declared he advised his brother on how to fend off sexual harassment allegations.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives an 'exit interview'

The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Cartwright calls Andrew Cuomo’s impending resignation “the biggest political scandal of the year” and says CNN viewers will “expect” Chris Cuomo to address it on his prime time program.
Brian Stelter Guest Throws Down the Gauntlet: If Chris Cuomo Doesn’t Talk About His Brother Monday Night, It Becomes a ‘Bigger Story’ for CNN

The Daily Beast editor at large Lachlan Cartwright told CNN’s Brian Stelter that Chris Cuomo must address his brother’s scandals now that he is about to return from his vacation. On Sunday’s Reliable Sources, Stelter spent much of the show tracking the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, though he eventually switched...
Chris Cuomo’s ethical troubles at CNN highlight rise of ‘info-tainment’

The New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan put it succinctly: “One down. One to go.”. After New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, finally agreed to step down this week over sexual harassment allegations, attention in American media swiftly turned to his brother Chris. The 51-year-old CNN presenter, who allegedly earns $6m...
Some CNN Staffers 'Are Ticked Off' With Chris Cuomo, Brian Stelter Says

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter revealed on Tuesday how staffers at the network feel about host Chris Cuomo’s informal advisory role to his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), amid the politician’s sexual harassment scandal. Some employees are “mad at” and “ticked off” with the “Cuomo Prime...
What Happened to CNN's Cuomo Prime Time? Chris Cuomo Is MIA

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment investigation has impacted other people, most notably his brother who is a CNN anchor. As information started to surface in 2020, some of the attention turned to Chris Cuomo to see how a monumental story involving his brother would play out on the prime-time airwaves of the largest cable news network.
Trump fundraises off ‘total loser’ Andrew Cuomo resigning

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising off the resignation of “total loser” and soon-to-be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said Tuesday that he’s resigning in 14 days after a report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a fellow Democrat, found he harassed 11 women. “Andrew Cuomo...
Chris Cuomo will face an "uncomfortable spotlight" when he returns to CNN from vacation on Monday

"Fresh off celebrating his 51st birthday, Chris Cuomo is scheduled to return from a week-long vacation and host his prime-time CNN show on Monday night, just as he has for the past three years," says Jeremy Barr. "But Cuomo’s world has changed since he went on vacation. His older brother, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, announced his resignation Tuesday in the wake of a state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. The younger Cuomo — who interviewed his brother six times last year and called him “the best politician in the country” — has since been instructed by CNN not to discuss what may be the biggest political scandal in the country now. Chris Cuomo’s critics wonder whether his relationship with his brother has undermined his objectivity as a journalist in a way that will color the perception of him going forward. Cuomo is a garrulous and lively host, with energy running over, but part of his TV appeal has always been rooted in his membership in a political dynasty — like the late Sen. John McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain, who recently stepped down as co-host of The View. He is not only the brother of a New York governor, but the son of one, too — Mario Cuomo, who died several years ago...But the Cuomo family legacy, once etched proudly into the history of the Democratic Party, is now tainted."
CNN’s Support for Chris Cuomo Despite Ethical Lapses Exposes a Bigger Cable News Problem

Anyone who has interviewed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo knows he can talk his way out of trouble, and sometimes talk himself into it. On TV, his 10 p.m. handoffs to Don Lemon sometimes go on long enough that producers must worry about having to push back a commercial break. In person, a conversation with Cuomo is usually loose and unfettered, and he can get to chatting so intensely that he forgets about the talking points his minders at CNN would like him to keep at hand. He’s going to have to count on that gift of gab in days to come. Cuomo’s easy...
Systemic Governor Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo sat amid all the trappings of an important news conference — the dignified seal, the flags, the sign-language interpreter — and on Tuesday announced his resignation, calling it evidence of his affection for New York state and its residents. The Democrat said he will be gone from...

