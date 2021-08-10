Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Talks ‘Padmaavat’ Trauma, ‘Devdas’ Cannes Triumph as he Reflects on a 25-Year Career (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PR6WI_0bN1kHH200

Indian film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has seen it all – from being physically attacked on the sets of “ Padmaavat ” to walking the red carpet at a triumphant Cannes screening of “Devdas” – in his 25 years of filmmaking.

A graduate of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India, in Pune, Bhansali equally consumed the oeuvre of Tarkovsky, Uday Shankar’s “Kalpana” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “One From the Heart.” While he could not fathom the Russian auteur’s work in its entirety, “something about how a visual works on the soul of the audience if it’s receiving correctly, and the power of the images, is what I imbibed more than anything else,” Bhansali told Variety .

These days, striking imagery and grand storytelling is what Bhansali is best known for.

He made his mark choreographing the songs of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “1942: A Love Story” (1994), starring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, where he achieved his ambition of working with one of India’s all-time great composers Rahul Dev Burman, in what would prove to be one of his final works.

The “1942” song visuals got Bhansali noticed and he soon received a call from Universal Music’s Polygram Filmed Entertainment enquiring if he had a script. Bhansali did have one, typed on Chopra’s office computer from dawn until work opening hours every morning. The result, “Khamoshi: The Musical” (1996) was Bhansali’s directorial debut. The film follows the daughter of deaf-mute parents who seeks their understanding when she discovers a love for music, and boasted a star cast of Salman Khan , Nana Patekar, Seema Biswas and Koirala.

Despite winning acclaim, “Khamoshi” was not a box office success. Around that time Bhansali was pitched Maitreyi Devi’s 1974 novel “Na Hanyate,” which he loosely adapted as “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” (1999). The musical love triangle, featuring Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, featured what would become Bhansali’s signature style of lavish visuals, high melodrama and soaring music and was a major critical and commercial hit.

Bhansali’s next film was “Devdas” in 2002, another love triangle, this time based on an oft-adapted classic of Indian literature, featuring Rai, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Khan plays the titular character, a tragic romantic alcoholic.

“This was a tribute to my father and his love for alcohol, and it’s a tribute to that half-consumed liquor bottle in my mother’s cupboard,” said Bhansali. “When I made that as lavishly as I could, I was quite mad. Actually, I went completely out of control.” The budget spiraled from $6.5 million to $18.5 million, making it the most expensive Indian film of that time. The film screened out of competition at Cannes.

“The experience was fantastic. I was being thrown into this lavish world where you see stars walking the red carpet, and you’re walking with them,” Bhansali said about Cannes. “It’s a three hour film without an interval. I was so worried, as I was wondering what would happen would people see such a long film? But I think it was fabulous, it went very well. It’s a memory that I will cherish all my life.”

This was the first time many Western audience members were exposed to mainstream Bollywood and they were struck by the sheer opulence of the enterprise. “Devdas” scored a BAFTA nomination and won numerous Indian awards.

Bhansali won acclaim with “Black” (2005), the tale of a young woman who can’t see, speak or hear and the teacher who brings a ray of light into her world, starring Rani Mukherji and Amitabh Bachchan. Bhansali also won plaudits for epic historical “Bajirao Mastani” in 2015. However, his “Padmaavat” another historical movie, based on a fictitious poem, drew the ire of fringe groups who claimed that the 2018 film was based on a real life Hindu queen whose memory the film apparently disrespected by suggesting a romance with a Muslim king. The film’s sets were vandalized, there were sporadic cases of arson, and a politician offered a bounty of $1.5 million for the decapitation of lead actor Deepika Padukone.

“It’s very traumatic, because when you make a film there is no intention of wanting to harm anybody, or there’s no intention of what they’re accusing,” said Bhansali. “There was a constant threat because I shot ‘Padmaavat’ with 50 cops surrounding the set and I’m shooting inside or there were big cop vans following me everywhere, you’re constantly living in fear. There was a physical attack on me in Jaipur.”

“But having said that, when I go to the floor, and I’m shooting, I forget about everything, I get so lost in what I’m doing, and I do it with so much commitment and hard work,” Bhansali said.

Next up for Bhansali is “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” starring Alia Bhatt as the leader of Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red light district, based on a chapter in S. Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai.” The filmmaker describes it as his most personal work to date as he lived next door to the area for 30 years. “I know that place in and out. I know the people. I know the smell. I know the way they look. The way they talk. The way they think,” said Bhansali.

The film is completed and Bhansali is waiting for cinemas to fully reopen after the pandemic to release it. And after that, the filmmaker journeys back in time to another red light area, this time in Lahore, for Netflix series “Heeramandi.”

“I’ve gone through it all, and when I look back at it’s tiring, it has affected me over the years, but I still continue to make films, I love making films. Too much,” said Bhansali. “I love it so much that I don’t care what happens to me, it’s important to keep making it. Say what you have to say and finish saying it before it’s too late.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uday Shankar
Person
Anil Kapoor
Person
Aishwarya Rai
Person
Salman Khan
Person
Madhuri Dixit
Person
Amitabh Bachchan
Person
Alia Bhatt
Person
Ajay Devgn
Person
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Person
Shah Rukh Khan
Person
Manisha Koirala
Person
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Person
Bhansali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Indian#Russian#Universal Music#Western#Hindu#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Netflix
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVariety

Allison Janney’s 2021 Emmy Nom Makes Her Poised to Join Elite Club

Janney won two Emmys in the supporting category for “Mom,” in 2014 and 2015; she later moved to the lead actress field, where she was nominated twice. But “Mom” hadn’t been on the TV Academy radar lately, hence the surprise. But this now gives Janney another chance to make Emmy history. With seven Emmys under her belt (four for “The West Wing” and one for “Masters of Sex,” in addition to the “Mom” honors), with one more, she will tie Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the late Cloris Leachman for most acting wins ever by a female performer.
MoviesVariety

Original Movies Are Becoming Streaming’s Most Popular Content, Led by Disney+

Even if they could be making more money from original movies if they were released via traditional theatrical distribution, it should come as some consolation to Disney that its movies have become the biggest draw among original programs on leading streaming services. That’s according to data provided exclusively to Variety...
CelebritiesVariety

Una Stubbs, ‘Sherlock’ and ‘EastEnders’ Actor, Dies at 84

Una Stubbs, beloved actor on television shows like “Sherlock,” “Worzel Gummidge,” “Till Death Us Do Part” and “EastEnders,” has died aged 84. She died at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by her family, her agent Rebecca Blond said. She had been ill for a few months, the agent told BBC News.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Khamoshi the Musical Completes 25 Years: 5 Reasons Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Flop’ Debut Continues To Be His Best Film to Date!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a name associated with grandiose, of historical dramas, of blockbuster tags, and of courting controversy of manipulating history (or historical fiction, in case of Padmaavat). As the filmmaker completes 25 years in the industry, it is difficult to imagine his humble beginning, making a movie that wasn’t set among eye-striking sets, but ripened merely in story-telling and in its performances. Also, yeah, Khamoshi: The Musical being a flop at the box office. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan Congratulate Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Completing 25 Years In The Industry.
CelebritiesFlorida Star

Deepika Padukone Salutes Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His 25 Years In Indian Cinema

NEW DELHI — Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, on Aug. 9, 2021, got nostalgic as she recalled working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the occasion of the filmmaker completing 25 years in the Indian film industry. Taking to her Instagram Story, Padukone penned a heartfelt note for the National Award-winning director. The actor revealed an unheard anecdote and shared that after her blockbuster debut film “Om […]
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

India’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sets Netflix Series ‘Heeramandi’

Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand, operatic style of filmmaking, will now train his sights on the small screen with Netflix series “Heeramandi.” The series is set in pre-independent, undivided India, in the Heeramandi area of Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. “It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years,” Bhansali tells Variety. “It’s very vast and ambitious.” The series will explore themes of love, betrayal, succession and politics in the ‘kothas’ or bordellos of Heeramandi through three generations of courtesans. The filmmaker’s trademark larger than...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Doc; Netflix Confirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Heeramandi’ Series; Oasis Doc First Trailer — Global Briefs

Venice Adds Ennio Morricone Film By Giuseppe Tornatore The Venice Film Festival is adding an Out of Competition screening of Ennio Morricone documentary Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore (Cinema Paradiso). The film is described as a comprehensive portrait of the late great composer, who was the winner of two Oscars and responsible for more than 500 movie soundtracks, many of them classics. The story is told via a long interview between the two Italians but also with comments by artists and directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Giuliano Montaldo, Marco Bellocchio, Dario Argento, the Taviani brothers, Carlo Verdone, Barry Levinson, Roland Joffé, Oliver...
MoviesFlorida Star

Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah Start Filming For Suresh Triveni’s “Jalsa”

NEW DELHI — T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment have collaborated once again for their latest film, “Jalsa,” which commenced filming in Mumbai on Aug. 12, 2021. Co-written and directed by Suresh Triveni of “Tumhari Sulu,” “Jalsa” reunites Triveni with the Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who stars in the film along with Shefali Shah. The cast includes Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Gurpal Singh, and […]
MoviesFlorida Star

Janhvi Kapoor Expresses Gratitude As Her Film “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” Clocks One Year

MUMBAI, India – “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” completed a year since its release on Aug. 12, 2021, and its lead actor Janhvi Kapoor penned a heartfelt note on the occasion. Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared a series of pictures from “behind the scenes” of the film, featuring actors Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij, and Ayesha Raza. In the caption, she […]
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Advance booking for Akshay Kumar’s ‘BellBottom’ opens in style!

Akshay Kumar took to social media to make the advance booking announcement in a grand style. Spotted in his usual action avatar, Akshay’s dapper charm wowed everyone in this video. The release of Pooja Entertainment’s much awaited espionage thriller ‘Bellbottom’ in the cinemas could very well pave the way for the theatrical release of other films in the industry. While the film has been in the news even before its sizzling trailer launch, Pooja Entertainment has officially announced the launch of ‘BellBottom’s advance booking. This will undoubtedly facilitate fans to book their tickets well in time.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Indy100

Quentin Tarantino’s mum gives classiest response after director admits he hasn’t given her ‘a penny’

Quentin Tarantino’s mother has responded in the classiest fashion after her son publicly admitted that he hasn’t given her “a penny” of his fortune. The award-winning director, worth an estimated $120 million, revealed to Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman on his podcast The Moment that he had vowed never to give her his money after she made negative comments about him pursuing a writing career when he was a child.
Behind Viral VideosVariety

How YouTube Should Tweak Its Premium Lite Push

YouTube is looking to generate more subscription revenue. The video platform began testing a discounted version of its YouTube Premium product in certain European territories, The Verge reported last Monday. The discounted subscription product, dubbed Premium Lite, costs just €6.99/month (compared to the €11.99/month YouTube Premium roughly costs around Europe) and offers ad-free YouTube viewing.
MoviesVariety

From ‘Allen v. Farrow’ to ‘Boys State,’ Emmy-Nominated Docu Directors Discuss Their Filmmaking Challenges

Author Joshua J. Marine says, “Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” The same can be said for documentary filmmaking, especially this year’s Emmy-nominated documentary/nonfiction program directors, who all faced various obstacles while creating their six respective films. In overcoming those obstacles, each created meaningful projects while also managing to make old stories new again, telling the untold or incorporating unique narrative techniques.
TV SeriesVariety

Margaret Atwood Talks ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 and Capitol Insurrection Parallels

To “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood, there’s nothing new about today’s political extremists. “The seeds of this were already apparent in the 1990s,” Atwood said. “And being as old as I am, having lived through World War II, and being interested in totalitarianisms therefore, these guys make the same kinds of moves no matter what they call themselves.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy