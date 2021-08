A botched liposuction led to the death of a Chinese social media influencer after she suffered a two-month-long battle with a serious skin infection because of the procedure.Xiao Ran, as she was known online, had a following of 130,000 on the Chinese social media platform Weibo and posted fashion and lifestyle-related content. The influencer’s second name was reported to be Dai. The 33-year-old received surgery 2 May to remove fat from around her waist and belly as well as to enlarge her breasts, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.Two days after the surgery at a clinic...