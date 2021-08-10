Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Starting XI: Is this the Sunderland side that will take on Port Vale in the EFL Cup?

By Philip Butler
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite going one-nil down early in the game, Sunderland put in a promising performance in their comeback win against Wigan on the opening day. All the talk before the match was on Sunderland’s frailties at full-back, and of Wigan’s supposed title challenge due to their strong transfer market comprised mainly of signing players who have failed to get promoted out of league one for the past three years.

rokerreport.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Pritchard
Person
Josh Hawkes
Person
Aiden Mcgeady
Person
Carl Winchester
Person
Elliot Embleton
Person
Lee Burge
Person
Aiden O'brien
Person
Dan Neil
Person
Will Grigg
Person
Bailey Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Efl Cup#League Cup#Vale#Spurs#Gk#Diamond#Sheffield United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
SoccerSB Nation

Are you surprised by how well Sunderland’s young players have slotted in?

I’m not entirely surprised at how well the young players have taken to playing first-team football so far because I’ve felt for quite a while that we had players with huge potential and talent. As we saw last season, the academy is definitely in better shape than it has been for a while, and to his credit, Lee Johnson has put a lot of faith in the academy graduates, and he is clearly eager to open up pathways to the first team for them. This, in my opinion, shows that the club’s philosophy is changing, and that is long overdue.
SoccerSunderland Echo

Lee Johnson sends this message to Sunderland fans in verdict on MK Dons win

The hosts were impressive throughout a challenging afternoon for the Black Cats, who nevertheless took an imposing lead through Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton. A defensive error allowed Troy Parrott to reduce the deficit midway through the second half, before a Lynden Gooch penalty miss made for a tense finish.
Public Healthfourfourtwo.com

Fans not double jabbed to be encouraged to take test before going to EFL games

Supporters who are not double vaccinated will be encouraged to take lateral flow tests before attending any EFL fixture, starting this weekend. An updated supporters’ code of conduct, which has been distributed to clubs and is set to be published by the EFL on Friday, has been seen by the PA news agency. It will also recommend supporters download the NHS Covid-19 app should proof of Covid status be required at a future point in the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy