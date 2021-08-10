Starting XI: Is this the Sunderland side that will take on Port Vale in the EFL Cup?
Despite going one-nil down early in the game, Sunderland put in a promising performance in their comeback win against Wigan on the opening day. All the talk before the match was on Sunderland’s frailties at full-back, and of Wigan’s supposed title challenge due to their strong transfer market comprised mainly of signing players who have failed to get promoted out of league one for the past three years.rokerreport.sbnation.com
Comments / 0