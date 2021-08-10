Starting XI: Is this the Sunderland side that will take on Port Vale in the EFL Cup?

I’m not entirely surprised at how well the young players have taken to playing first-team football so far because I’ve felt for quite a while that we had players with huge potential and talent. As we saw last season, the academy is definitely in better shape than it has been for a while, and to his credit, Lee Johnson has put a lot of faith in the academy graduates, and he is clearly eager to open up pathways to the first team for them. This, in my opinion, shows that the club’s philosophy is changing, and that is long overdue.