The carrier is adding flights from Paris-Orly to Berlin and Munich. Air France is adding six routes, including four served from Paris airports, for its upcoming winter season. From Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) the flag-carrier will serve Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Spain (TFS) from Nov. 1 2X-weekly and Rovaniemi, Finland ({{RVN}) with “up to two weekly flights” from Dec. 4 to March 5, 2022. Both routes will be operated by Airbus A319s configured to carry 143 passengers.