You can now buy DJI Mini SE sub-$300 drone in US

Take your photos and videos to new heights with the DJI Mini SE compact camera drone. This entry-level drone is lightweight at just 8.8 oz, lighter than many smartphones. Plus, a 3-axis motorized gimbal gives you top-of-the-line camera stability and clear footage. What’s more, this gadget is great for creators on the go, thanks to its extremely portable design. And since it’s so lightweight, the Mini SE stays airborne for longer. That’s right; you can enjoy up to 30 minutes of flight time on a full battery. Impressively, this drone provides 12 MP aerial photos and 2.7K HD videos. The device also withstands winds of 29-38 kph and takes off at a max altitude of 4,000 meters. That way, you get steady footage even if you take off on a windy beach. Finally, the DJI Fly app delivers a range of Creator Templates that help you create amazing videos quickly and easily.