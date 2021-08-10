Cancel
You can now buy DJI Mini SE sub-$300 drone in US

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJI Mini SE – a sub-250-gram, sub-$300 beginner’s drone – is now available for purchase in the United States. The entry-level drone has hit the US market with a price tag of $299. Here’s where you can get your hands on the cheapest drone from DJI…. First things first, at...

dronedj.com

