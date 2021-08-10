Baby dies in Australia after magpie swooping attack

A man has sustained severe leg injuries after being attacked by a shark during a deep-sea fishing trip in Western Australia. The man in his 30s was reportedly attacked by the shark at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the remote Varanus Island off the Pilbara coast. The fishing charter group provided the injured man primary aid on their vessel. He was then transported overnight to the Exmouth boat ramp, where St. John WA ambulance crew and fisheries officers were waiting to take him to the hospital, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.