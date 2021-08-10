Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-09 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln County through 345 AM CDT At 307 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Barnard, or 9 miles north of Lincoln, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Barnard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0