The 8th Annual “GOLD MEETS GOLDEN” Event
The 8th annual “GOLD MEETS GOLDEN” event has gone virtual this year, with inspiring “Stay Gold” conversations between Hollywood’s most loved actors and athletes. While usually taking place during the Golden Globes, the pandemic pivoted organizers Charley C. Walters and Scott Orlin to create a more intimate video event surrounding the 2021 Olympics, raising money for the much loved sports charity organization, Angel City Sports.www.villagevoice.com
Comments / 0