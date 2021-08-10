Cancel
European Waterways restarts 2021 season

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiver barging operator European Waterways is increasing capacity to meet demand with the restart of its 2021 season as travel restrictions are relaxed. France being removed from its amber-plus status on the UK’s traffic light system for overseas travel has enabled the company to bring back an additional four vessels into service.

