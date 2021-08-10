Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Abbott appeals for out-of-state help against COVID-19

By TERRY WALLACE
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRZga_0bN1hMis00

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help Monday to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas.

The request came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Meantime, the Dallas school district announced Monday that it would require students and staff to wear face masks starting Tuesday. The Houston school district already announced a mask mandate for its students and staff later this week if its board approves.

The highly contagious delta variant is fueling the wave.

Abbott has directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to find additional medical staff from beyond the state's borders as the delta wave began to overwhelm its present staffing resources. He also has sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association to request that hospitals postpone all elective medical procedures voluntarily.

Hospital officials in Houston said last week that area hospitals with beds had insufficient numbers of nurses to serve them.

Abbott also directed the state health department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management to open additional COVID-19 antibody infusion centers to treat patients not needing hospital care and expand COVID-19 vaccine availability to the state's underserved communities. He also announced that about $267 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits. That was on top of the $3.9 billion in benefits previously allocated since April 2020.

The governor is taking action short of lifting his emergency order banning county and local government entities from requiring the wearing of masks and social distancing to lower the COVID-19 risk. The Republican has said repeatedly that Texans have the information and intelligence to make their own decisions on what steps to take to protect their health and the health of those around them.

Also Monday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins filed a lawsuit asking a judge to strike down Abbott's mask mandate ban.

Meantime, one of Houston's two county-owned hospitals was pitching tents to accommodate its COVID-19 overflow. Harris Health System and Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in northeastern Houston added nearly 2,000 square feet of medical tents in the hope of taking control of the anticipated increase in patient volume and keep staff and non-COVID-19 patients safe.

Last week, Houston area officials said the wave of delta variant infections so strained the area's hospitals that some patients had to be transferred out of the city, with one being sent to North Dakota.

In Dallas, the superintendent of the state's second-largest public school system announced Monday that the district would require masks and social distancing from Tuesday, Abbott's ban notwithstanding.

At a news conference, Dallas schools Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the school district's legal advisors assured that Abbott's order does not limit the district's rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students.

The superintendent of the Houston school district, the state's largest, announced last week that the district would require masks and social distancing in the district's schools effective upon district board approval Thursday. A group of parents sued the Houston Independent School District over the weekend, challenging the requirements.

The rolling two-week daily average of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 165% to 8,533, according to Johns Hopkins University research data. About 45% of the state's population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
57K+
Followers
59K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Republican#Texans#Harris Health System#District Board#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy