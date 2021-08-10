Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Critters of North Idaho: Signal Crayfish

By CHRISTIAN RYAN/Correspondent to The Press
Coeur d'Alene Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis autumn, a male crustacean will make his way along the river bottom. His twitching antennae will help him pick up the scent of his quarry. Getting close, we’ll realize that this creature isn’t hunting for food; he’s in the mood for love. His quarry is a female of his own species. She has released a special chemical into the water, called pheromones, that produce a scent that draws in the guys from miles around. After initial introductions, the two crustaceans will mate and produce hundreds of young crawfish in their own likeness.

cdapress.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Idaho#Critters#Snake#Crayfish#Fossils#Craydids#Yabbies#Pacifastacus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
AnimalsWWAY NewsChannel 3

What Did We Miss? Diver swallowed by whale

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that flew under the radar. This week’s stories are:. Utah replenishes fish populations by dropping thousands of fish from the sky. Goldfish dumped in a Minnesota...
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

A 2500 Pound Wyoming Bear Found In Big Horns ‘Natural Trap Cave’

According to researchers, Wyoming's Ice Age history is pretty impressive and a few years ago History Channel did a show in 2008 called 'Jurassic Fight Club' to prove it. In Northern Wyoming, deep in the Big Horn Mountains, lies the Natural Trap Cave that has been the final resting spot for MANY animals and creatures...past & present. The massive pit is shaped like a bell, is 85 feet deep with a 12' by 15' opening at the top. It's basically a sinkhole in the middle of the mountain that animals passing by may not see and fall to their death. Laying at the bottom of this large, natural trap, was thousands of years of fossils proving that Wyoming was extremely active with many creatures LARGE and small.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

One of rarest animals in America named newest endangered species

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be listed as a federally endangered species. Only about 40 of the bushy-tailed creatures still inhabit an area of California that reaches from Lake Tahoe to the south of Yosemite National Park. The Sierra Nevada red fox population is threatened by wildfires, coyotes,...
Animalsedgewood.news

Ancient mosquito hunter found in Stanley mud puddle

Water brings the desert alive. For some ancient life forms, all it takes is a puddle. One such life form is Triops longicaudatus, or tadpole shrimp, a living fossil that has been taking refuge in puddles of water for the last 300 million years all over the western hemisphere. Its...
WildlifeRock Hill Herald

These are the worst invasive species taking over in South Carolina

Invasive species can be native or exotic, plant or animal, but the common thread is their propensity to spread out of control at the expense of other organisms in the ecosystem. South Carolina has a number of these creatures on its radar, but a few stand out as especially concerning.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

This One Thing in Your Yard Can Fend Off Black Widows, Study Says

Summertime means more than warm weather, cold drinks, and trips to the beach—in many places around the world, it also means encountering a whole host of pests you'd largely forgotten about during the colder months of the year. Unfortunately, this includes venomous spiders like black widows, which can be found in many U.S. states and territories, and whose bites can not only cause serious injury and impairment, but may even be fatal, particularly to children, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Wisconsin Wolf Massacre: 216 Wolves Ended Up Dead Due to Hound Slaughter

Conservationists urge Wisconsin to deduct the overkill from the quota for the forthcoming hunt after one-third of the state's wolves were murdered in the last season. Hunters in Wisconsin are permitted to employ hound dogs to kill wolves. Activists are now recording the hunts to raise awareness in the middle of a politically sensitive situation.
LifestylePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Kayaker Stumbles Across Massive Water Snake

If you're not a fan of snakes, this definitely isn't the story for you. I'm terrified of snakes and I have the creeps writing about this. It's normal to hear about crazy snake stories throughout the United States. We've got stories about snakes attempting to swallow alligators and ones that have made their way into peoples houses. Well, it's not often that Michigan makes it into this type of news category.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 108

Deadly Toxic Plant Is Spreading Across The United States and Has Been Spotted In Minnesota and Wisconsin

A toxic invasive plant called Poison Hemlock can be deadly if eaten and can cause welts on exposed skin has been spreading rapidly across the United States and has been reported in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Minnesota the plant has been reported all over southern Minnesota south of the Twin Cities. In Wisconsin the closest report to the Northland is in Bayfield County. See DNR Map.
AnimalsPosted by
Big Frog 104

Why You Should Stop Feeding and Watering the Birds Immediately

If you live near bear country like the Adirondacks and Catskills, it's not unusual to hear the suggestion to take down bird feeders. Now all Central New Yorkers are encouraged to take down feeders, bird baths, and anything attracting birds. The suggestion comes from the state Audubon Society, so it must be serious.
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction

It’s no secret that bears like to fish. A group of 17 brown bears was recently captured on a livestream video at Katmai National Park. The bears can be seen snatching salmon with their paws and jaws, which is the typical way that most bears catch fish. But then there’s this special brown bear from Russia who hits the water with a rod and reel like a person. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dichka Veronika (@fishing_veronika) […] The post VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Comments / 2

Community Policy