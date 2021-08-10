Critters of North Idaho: Signal Crayfish
This autumn, a male crustacean will make his way along the river bottom. His twitching antennae will help him pick up the scent of his quarry. Getting close, we’ll realize that this creature isn’t hunting for food; he’s in the mood for love. His quarry is a female of his own species. She has released a special chemical into the water, called pheromones, that produce a scent that draws in the guys from miles around. After initial introductions, the two crustaceans will mate and produce hundreds of young crawfish in their own likeness.cdapress.com
