Christina Applegate announces she's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

The Dead to Me star revealed she has MS in a pair of tweets late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," Applegate tweeted. "It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it." In her follow-up tweet, she added: "As one of my friends that has MS said ' we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo." The National Multiple Sclerosis Society describes MS as "an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.” MS, says the organization, "is three times more common in women than in men, suggesting that hormones may also play a significant role in determining susceptibility to MS," adding that most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 50. Applegate turns 50 in November. Applegate joins a growing number of celebrities who've been diagnosed with MS, including her The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair, The Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler, talk-show host Montell Williams and reality star Jack Osbourne.