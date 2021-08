Gov. Brad Little continued Thursday to call on residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. “Idaho students are headed back to their classrooms starting next week. As I’ve stated from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our students need to be able to learn in their classrooms with their teachers and peers. Our main defense in ensuring the new school year is entirely in-person — free from outbreaks and quarantines — is the COVID-19 vaccine,” Little said during a press conference at Nampa High School.