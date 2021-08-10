Clarks Originals' Classic Wallabee and Desert Boot Receive a Vegan Makeover
For the first time ever, Clarks Originals has released vegan iterations of its classic Wallabee and Desert Boot. The silhouettes have been crafted in Portugal and made with non-animal derivative materials. Both shoes come with sustainable uppers, linings and Forest Stewardship Council-certified rubber crepe soles, which mimic the original style’s quality. Rounding out each pair is the exclusive fob and heel stamp – the brand’s declaration of its first vegan “Icons” collection.hypebae.com
