The forecast calls for another 100-degree stretch this week in Portland. Admittedly—and thankfully—it won't be quite as hot as the June heat wave, but hot enough, nonetheless, to seek refuge with an all-day hike at Mt. Hood Meadows, about 90 minutes east and 20 degrees cooler. And with eight and a half miles of new trails opening last month and currently bursting with wildflowers, there's really no better time.