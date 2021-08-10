Cancel
Watch the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5 launch live

By Yordan
gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

Xiaomi is about to introduce its Mi Mix 4 flagship smartphone and Mi Pad 5 tablet. Both devices are bound to be flagship-tier, with the phone being the first in the world with Snapdragon 888+, while the tablet is aiming to be a direct competitor to the Galaxy Tab S7 series and the latest iPad Pro 11. The event is scheduled for 19:30 Beijing Time, which is 11:30 GMT.

www.gsmarena.com

