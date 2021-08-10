Watch the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5 launch live

This guy has no idea what the Mi 10T Pro is capable off now... It is so much better than even ... Yes, when the mi 10t was released a lot of people was disappointed, that it was came out with an lcd instead of oled, but still with a flagship Soc. My friend bought it a day after it was released, there was some bugs but fixed after a week and it never looked back. I tried it half a day playing genshin, asphalt. The new updates was cleaner,smoother and provides great compliment with its refresh rate. Yes, a lot of people keep dissing miui without even used it before. I could say that its more fluid than one UI, when it 12.5 ver came out.( i think this was the reason why samsung as well did a revamp on theirs, haha.). Why i saw the lcd of the mi 10t, this was a revelation that ,not Lcd were created equal. It was crisp and color were vibrant. If they would put the same quality of the display to their mi pad 5, apple, samsung and lenovo ahould be worried.