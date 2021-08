LONDON, UK – As aoûtiens enter the second week of their holidays, a new study from SiteMinder, provides insight into the extent that French citizens are now re-embracing travel after a period of disruption. SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2021: France Edition, based on the survey responses of more than 900 holidaymakers, has found that over 3-in-4 locals hope to travel either the same amount (43%) or more (33%) than prior to Covid in the coming year.