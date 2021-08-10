Cancel
Aston Manor Cider Unveils New Frosty Jack’s Variant

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrosty Jack’s cider is now available in a limited-edition strawberry flavour. Exclusively available through Bestway, the newly created flavour aims to offer increased sales opportunities for the independent retail sector during the warmer summer weather. Frosty Jack’s Frosé is available in 440ml cans and is targeted at 18 to 35-year-olds...

www.kamcity.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy