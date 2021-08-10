Cancel
Oklahoma State

‘Reservation Dogs’ review: Native American teenagers knock around their rural Oklahoma town in new FX series on Hulu

Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

“We’re saving our money so we can leave this dump before it kills us.” That goal — and maybe it’s just a pipe dream — is forever on the minds of a group of disaffected Indigenous teens at the center of “Reservation Dogs,” a half-hour comedy from FX on Hulu that is at once distinctly its own thing and distinctly familiar.

www.kansascity.com

Movies
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV Series

Reservation Dogs: How to stream new Hulu series online from anywhere

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi of JoJo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok fame, the show breaks new ground for representation as it has an all-indigenous writers room. The show revolves around a gang of four friends in rural Oklahoma - Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Elora (Devery Jacobs), and Cheese (Lane Factor) who go under the name of the Reservation Bandits who turn to crime to fund an escape to California.
TV Series
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Reservation Dogs’ Creators and Cast Talk Breaking Barriers, Future of Native Representation in Hollywood

Reservation Dogs — the brainchild of Sterlin Harjo and Academy Award-winner Taika Waititi — is putting indigenous people at the forefront of modern storytelling. On Thursday night, the show’s cast and creative team gathered on Sunset Blvd. at Neuehouse Hollywood to celebrate the premiere of the show that has already garnered a slew of positive critical reception prior to its release. Set to debut Aug. 9 on FX on Hulu, Reservation Dogs is a gritty, coming-of-age tale centered on four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. Willing to do whatever it takes to get off the reservation, the teens turn to criminal activity,...
Oklahoma State

On the Town: American Idol brings casting call to Oklahoma

BriA new sculpture, art contest winners and events are among some of the happenings this month in the state’s art world. But if music is your thing, American Idol is having an open casting call on Wednesday for Oklahoma. First, the art news:. • The Oklahoma City Museum of Art...
TV Series

'Reservation Dogs' Gives Native Experiences the Rambling, Indie-Comedy Treatment

Bear Smallhill writhes on the ground, the victim of a shooting. His vision blurs, he floats up into the sky, and when he descends, the Rural Oklahoma teen is looking at the ghost of a Native American warrior named William Knife-Man, who died in the Battle of Little Bighorn. “Looks as though you’ve tasted the white man’s lead,” William suggests, before dispensing various bits of wisdom, telling Bear, “We died for our people. We died for our land. What are you gonna do? What are you gonna fight for?”
Tucson, AZ

Tucsonan lands role in new TV show ‘Reservation Dogs’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson native has made it to Hollywood, but his goal is a bit different than most. He stars in ‘Reservation Dogs,’ a comedy about indigenous teens in Oklahoma finding their way through life. Jon Proudstar was born and raised in Tucson and is...
TV Series

FX on Hulu's Reservation Dogs feels like something special -- but you have to get used to its deliberate pace

"It takes some time to adjust to the tempo of Reservation Dogs," says Kathryn VanArendonk says of the Native American comedy created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. "The new FX on Hulu series, about a quartet of Indigenous teenage friends in a tiny town in Oklahoma, takes the Tarantino movie Reservoir Dogs as its title reference, and the idea of that movie creates the expectation of motion. The show’s opening scene plays on that expectation — Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) are in the midst of a Tarantino-style heist, peeling off down the road in a stolen delivery van full of spicy chips. There’s a feeling that Reservation Dogs might be fast, propulsive, full of dramatic escalations. It is not that kind of show. It is slow and aimless, meandering through the lives of these four teenagers, lingering on small details. And once it’s clear that the series is moving at this deliberate pace, it’s easier to see Reservation Dogs as something special. It is a distinctive mood; a show unhurried by unnecessary things. Even better, you start to see its circling, contemplative aimlessness as key to its characters’ anxieties. It’s a show about four teenagers trying to find something to do. The rhythm of the show is a drifting, unimpulsive storyworld, and its teenage characters shoulder against it resentfully, looking for adventure and escape."
TV Series

‘Reservation Dogs’ on FX uses humor, not magic, to conjure Native culture

In a dramatic moment of the “Reservation Dogs” pilot, a car with tinted windows rolls up on the Dogs, a crew of four teenage petty thieves living on a Native American reservation in Oklahoma. In slow motion, the rival gang members inside lower the car windows, faces covered with balaclavas, and then aim their guns and open fire … with paintballs.
TV Series
The Hollywood Reporter

FX on Hulu’s ‘Reservation Dogs’: TV Review

Perhaps no representational moment is more important than when underserved voices no longer face the burden of speaking for an entire culture, but can simply embody one specific experience and do it with authenticity. Like Peacock’s Rutherford Falls before it, FX on Hulu’s new half-hour Reservation Dogs is a triumph of Indigenous representation on both sides of the camera. But whereas Rutherford Falls used star and co-creator Ed Helms as a way to draw in a mainstream audience and set itself the task of correcting eons of stereotypes, Reservation Dogs lacks big names or star power and seems to simply occupy...
TV Series

FX on Hulu

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Trailer Seduces Finn Wittrock in Mysterious Beach Town. American Horror Story: Double Feature is ready to welcome viewers to its mysterious shores. As is to be expected, little has been known about the two stories Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will…. John Landgraf Would “Like”...
TV Series

FX and Hulu Drop Official Trailer for 'Y: The Last Man' TV Series Adaptation

Hulu and FX have officially debuted the trailer for the adaptation of the post-apocalyptic comic book series, Y: The Last Man, originally published back in 2002. Production for the TV series was an on and off occurrence with the development taking its first swing in 2007 but failed to complete as a featured film. In 2018 the initial pilot episode was shot with Barry Keoghan as the main character Yorick Brown but was scratched out once production for a full season was realized. Once COVID-19 hit, filming was halted before filming began and kept on hold. As soon as the pandemic slow downed, the crew began filming by October 2020 and has just wrapped up by last month. More than five years since development has started, fans are now able to get a peek at what’s in store for the Vertigo publication turned series.
TV Series

'Reservation Dogs' Creator Talks New FX Series

And finally today, we're taking a trip to rural Oklahoma, more specifically to Okmulgee, Okla., home of the Muskogee Nation. That's the setting of the new FX comedy "Reservation Dogs." The much-anticipated series follows the exploits of a group of Native American teens who hang out, crack jokes and occasionally get into some trouble with the law, all in the name of scraping together enough cash to make their way to California. The show is a breakthrough in Native American representation in television, both on screen and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous.
Oklahoma State
107.3 PopCrush

New FX Show Filmed in Oklahoma “Reservation Dogs” Released

If you haven't seen the new show "Reservation Dogs" on the FX network, it's also available to stream on Hulu, you have to check it out! The new show is filmed right here in Oklahoma. Most of it is being filmed in Okmulgee and in the Tulsa area. The show is about a group of Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation. It's kind of a dark, coming of age comedy with lots of action, laughs and unforgettable moments.

