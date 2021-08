Mental health is a taboo that not everyone likes to talk about, especially in a country like India. With a huge population and competition, children suffer a lot from anxiety and stress over exams. As parents, it’s of utmost importance for you to help your child with such issues actively. The pressure of exams is immense and can lead to a lot of repercussions for your child when dealing with stress, behavior, and academics. So, taking care of mental health is just as important as having a healthy body. As a parent, you play an important role in your child’s mental health.