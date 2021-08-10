Cancel
Jewell County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mitchell County in north central Kansas Southeastern Jewell County in north central Kansas * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 303 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glen Elder to near Victor, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Beloit around 315 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Scottsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

