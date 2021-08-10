Chelsea striker Armando Broja will spend the season with Southampton

The football world was rocked recently by a transfer bomb that came out of nowhere and saw Danny Ings move to Aston Villa. It’s the first of many anticipated shake ups on the Premier League striker scene as Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham are also expected to switch clubs. As we trek on into mid-August, the moves being made this summer are starting to shape teams across the English top flight. One team that’s been molded by incomings and rumors recently has been Southampton as it looks to replace its talisman.