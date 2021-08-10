Cancel
Public Health

China’s COVID-Zero strategy risks leaving it isolated for years

By Bloomberg News
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

As most of the world learns to live with COVID-19, China is tethering itself to eliminating the virus over the long term — an approach that risks leaving the world’s second-biggest economy isolated for years to come. China this month saw the contagious delta variant pop up in more than...

www.miamiherald.com

Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Daily Mail

China 'is prepared to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate rulers as soon as Kabul falls' in a blow to Biden's strategy of international isolation and political pressure

China is reportedly prepared to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan if they succeed in toppling the Western-backed government in Kabul. According to U.S. and foreign intelligence sources cited by U.S. News & World Report, Chinese Communist Party leaders are preparing to formalize their relationship with the Islamist insurgents.
EconomyCNBC

'Made in China' products are running into new logistics problems

Chinese home appliance company Hisense has big plans to sell more goods overseas, but it said global shipping congestion has multiplied costs and caused delays. It's not been easy, generally, for Chinese multinationals. Out of about 3,400 Chinese companies that operate internationally, only about 200 make more than $1 billion in sales overseas, said James Root, partner at Bain.
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Chinafroggyweb.com

Analysis-As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality

BEIJING (Reuters) – A series of photos published last month by Chinese state media of Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with visiting Taliban official decked out in traditional tunic and turban raised eyebrows on the country’s social media. Since then, China’s propaganda machinery has quietly begun preparing...
Public HealthPosted by
LiveScience

We may finally know why the delta variant of coronavirus is so infectious

People infected with the delta variant of the novel coronavirus may be carrying more than a thousand times more virus particles and may test positive two days earlier than those infected with the original SARS-CoV-2, according to an early new study. The study has not been peer reviewed and looked at only a small number of cases in China, but if the results can be confirmed, they may explain, at least in part, why the delta variant is so much more infectious.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

China weighs whether to abandon Covid zero-tolerance approach

China's current Covid-19 outbreak would barely register as a blip for most countries, with 125 cases recorded Monday among its 1.4 billion people. But infections have risen sharply since the middle of July, and some observers question whether Beijing's drastic zero-tolerance tactics, which crushed previous surges, will be enough to extinguish the highly transmissible delta variant, which is fueling the current wave.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's 'zero Covid' strategy frustrates travel-starved residents

Hong Kong (CNN) — Before the pandemic, Hongkongers were among the most well-traveled people on Earth. In 2019, residents made 94.7 million departures, according to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. The year prior, they spent an estimated $26.5 billion -- making it the world's 11th largest tourism market...
BusinessCNN

China growth forecasts slashed as Delta variant spreads across the country

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's worst coronavirus outbreak in a year has authorities taking dramatic measures to stamp out new infections. But while locking down cities, canceling flights and suspending trade may bring the virus back under control, those actions risk stalling an already precarious recovery. The country's latest...
Foreign Policytheclevelandamerican.com

The U.S. Southern Command says China is looking for deep-sea ports in the DR

Admiral Craig Fowler, head of the U.S. Southern Command, has accused China of seeking deeper water ports in the Dominican Republic and other Latin American countries that could harm the environment. “China searches for deep-sea ports in Jamaica, Dominican RepublicEl Salvador, Argentina and elsewhere … these ports are designed to...
Public HealthWashington Post

Iceland has been a vaccination success. Why is it seeing a coronavirus surge?

The island nation that has been praised for its coronavirus response and its world-leading vaccination rate is now seeing its highest levels of infection since the start of the pandemic. Just one month after the government scrapped all covid-19 restrictions, masks, social distancing and capacity limits have returned. And U.S....
ChinaBrookings Institution

The Long Game: China’s Grand Strategy to Displace American Order

” by former Brookings Fellow Rush Doshi. This introductory chapter summarizes the book’s argument. It explains that U.S.-China competition is over regional and global order, outlines what Chinese-led order might look like, explores why grand strategy matters and how to study it, and discusses competing views of whether China has a grand strategy. It argues that China has sought to displace America from regional and global order through three sequential “strategies of displacement” pursued at the military, political, and economic levels. The first of these strategies sought to blunt American order regionally, the second sought to build Chinese order regionally, and the third — a strategy of expansion — now seeks to do both globally. The introduction explains that shifts in China’s strategy are profoundly shaped by key events that change its perception of American power.

