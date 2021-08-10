Cancel
B Love & Bridge of Hope, Then & Now

wypr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode, we reconnect with Traci ‘B-Love’ Bartlow, who runs a boutique hotel on the ground floor of her home in West Oakland’s Lower Bottoms neighborhood. She tells us how her life and her business have changed over the past few years. We also check back in at a day shelter that helps families in crisis in the St Louis neighborhood of The Ville. Director Kelli Braggs talks about how the organization is bearing up under the strain of the pandemic.

www.wypr.org

#West Oakland#St Louis#Boutique Hotel#Lower Bottoms
