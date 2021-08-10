Cancel
Christina Applegate diagnosed with MS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Applegate has been diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (MS). The 49-year-old actress took to Twitter on Tuesday (10.08.21) to reveal that she found out just a few months ago that she suffers with the autoimmune disease, which affects the central nervous system. She wrote: “Hi friends. A few months ago...

EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesABC News

Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' shows the star's MS battle

The first trailer has been released for "Introducing, Selma Blair," a Discovery+ documentary about actress Selma Blair's battle with multiple sclerosis. The trailer shows raw and emotional moments as Blair deals with symptoms of the illness and treatments for it, including chemotherapy. We also see glimpses of the actress at some of her lowest points, as well as more joyful times spent with her 10-year-old son, Arthur.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Christina Applegate Gets Support From Selma Blair After Sharing Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Selma Blair is offering Christina Applegate support after the Dead to Me actress shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Christina shared the news on Monday, Aug. 9, writing on Twitter, "It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Selma Blair documentary to debut on Discovery+ on Oct. 21

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, is scheduled for release in theaters and online this October. Directed by Rachel Fleit, the film is about the Cruel Intentions and Hellboy actress' career and health issues. It will be released in select theaters on Oct. 15 and on Discovery+ Oct. 21.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair’s Riveting Struggle With MS Revealed In Trailer For New Doc: I Was Told ‘Make Plans For Dying’

Selma Blair’s multiple sclerosis experience will be explored in the new documentary ‘Introducing, Selma Blair.’ Watch the emotional trailer. An intimate new documentary from director Rachel Fleit will explore Selma Blair’s harrowing experience with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS. The actress, 49, revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, one that disrupts communication between the body and the brain. That diagnosis will now be the basis of Introducing, Selma Blair, in theaters and on Discovery+ on October 21.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair Sends Love To Pal & Co-Star Christina Applegate After She Reveals She’s Also Battling MS

Selma Blair responded to her ‘The Sweetest Thing’ co-star’s announcement that she’s also battling MS with a kind message and support. After Christina Applegate, 49, announced that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday August 10, Selma Blair, 49, tweeted her support for her friend. Selma has been open about her battle with MS, since being diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2018, and assured her The Sweetest Thing co-star that she was there for her, and their kids would also help. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” she wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Everything Cameron Diaz Has Said About Stepping Away From Acting Over the Years

Finding peace and moving on. Cameron Diaz consistently booked blockbuster features in the 1990s and 2000s, however, as of March 2018, she took a step back from the limelight. At the time, the California native reunited with her The Sweetest Thing costars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate and the Dead to Me star pondered why it had been a while since they all hung out together.
CelebritiesPopculture

Selma Blair Reveals She Was Told to 'Make Plans for Dying' Following MS Diagnosis

The trailer for Selma Blair's Discovery+ documentary, Introducing Selma Blair has been released and the Cruel Intentions actress reveals the harrowing journey she's been on since receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis –– including being told to "make plans for dying." Called a "deeply intimate and powerful feature," the documentary focuses on Blair's MS diagnosis and personal acceptance.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Selma Blair told to ‘plan for dying’ amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to “make plans for dying” amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The ‘Cruel Intentions’ actress was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2018 and in 2019, she underwent a stem cell transplant, which was a risky procedure because she had to stop taking her medication, undergo chemotherapy and isolate in hospital for weeks after the treatment.
