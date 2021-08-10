Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Paysafe Appoints Chirag Patel To Lead Its Digital Wallets Division

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Paysafe (PSFE) , a leading specialized payments platform, today announced it has appointed international payments executive, Chirag Patel, as CEO of its global Digital Wallets business. Patel will report directly into Group CEO, Philip McHugh, when he joins the company in early September.

Paysafe's digital wallet solutions, which include Skrill and NETELLER, enable consumers to store, withdraw and make purchases in over 40 currencies from a virtual account as well as buy and sell interests in cryptocurrency and make international money transfers. They are used by 3.5 million consumers around the world and generated $20.4 billion total payment volume in 2020.

Patel brings over 20 years' experience of working in payments for high profile, global organisations. He joins Paysafe from Santander Group where he was Global Head of Payments. While there, he launched a global payments platform and significantly increased usage of the bank's payments products and services. Before Santander, Patel was Amazon's Head of Payments, Europe and International Expansion, where he was responsible for the company's product roadmap for emerging payments technologies and international payment expansion. Before Amazon, he held senior executive roles in payments and financial services for other well-known financial institutions including Softcard (acquired by Google), American Express Services Europe Limited and Merchant Services Group Int.

Philip McHugh, Paysafe's CEO, commented: "Chirag has an awesome track record as a high-performing payments' executive and has successfully launched and grown multiple consumer-facing and B2B payments products and services around the world. I'm thrilled to have someone of his caliber and energy-level to take our Digital Wallets business to the next level of growth."

Chirag Patel commented: "I am really looking forward to joining the Paysafe team next month and to be given the opportunity to lead its exciting Digital Wallets business. I believe there is enormous potential to extend the offering to more and more customers given Skrill and NETELLER's worldwide presence, combined with Paysafe's great technology and talented team."

Patel replaces former Digital Wallets CEO, Lorenzo Pellegrino, who is stepping into a strategic advisory role for Skrill Limited.

McHugh added: "I'd like to add my sincere thanks to Lorenzo for the immense passion and drive he has shown over the past 15 years as he launched our digital wallet solutions around the world. We now offer two of the most popular and sophisticated digital wallet brands on the planet and have strong foundations to continue building on as we grow the business."

###

About Paysafe LimitedPaysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe's Digital WalletsFirst launched in 1999, Paysafe's proprietary digital wallet solutions including Skrill and NETELLER provide digital commerce services for businesses and consumers globally. For consumers they provide the ability to upload, store, withdraw and pay people or make purchases from a virtual account, buy and sell interests in cryptocurrency or make international money transfers.

Today they are used in over 120 markets by 3.5 million active consumer users, and approximately 70 alternative payment methods can be used to make deposits. Consumers generate over 90 million transactions annually, driving $20.4 billion total payment volume in 2020. For businesses, the digital wallets help them to build a global customer base and drive growth by connecting them to millions of consumers. Businesses can start accepting payments in over 40 currencies via credit cards, debit cards, and multiple local and alternative payment methods, including Paysafe's own Rapid Transfer, paysafecard and Paysafecash, within a matter of hours. In 2020 Paysafe's digital wallets division reported $395 million revenue.

In the US, Skrill operates as Skrill USA, Inc. The assets, liabilities, and results of operations of Skrill USA are consolidated in Paysafe Limited's consolidated financial statements; however, Paysafe Limited has no direct equity ownership in Skrill USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005109/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Psfe#Neteller#Santander Group#International Expansion#Digital Wallets Ceo#Skrill Limited#Rapid Transfer#Skrill Usa Inc#Paysafe Limited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Visa, Mashreq Team On UAE SMB Onboarding

United Arab Emirates-based card acceptance provider Mashreq is now working with Visa to put out a new rapid seller onboarding program to help with digital acquisition and onboarding of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), IBS Intelligence reported. The program is intended to cut out pain points for both merchants and...
StocksZacks.com

The Top 5 Investment Plays for Blockchain

The early days of blockchain are behind us now. The “Bitcoin Mania” of late 2017 has come and gone. By now, many of you are familiar with at least the basics of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and bitcoin. Since then, a new class of crypto has emerged. The space has evolved and profits will mount up for those who take advantage. Those who don’t adapt will be left behind.
Businessthepaypers.com

Xero joins Fintech Australia's corporate program

Cloud accounting system Xero has joined Fintech Australia’s corporate program. The program integrates companies within the fintech ecosystem and networks them with its key players. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Mastercard, EY, Facebook, Google, eftpos, Idemia, Regional Australia Bank, RSM Australia, and the Newcastle Permanent Building Society have joined. Xero looks...
Cell Phoneschainbulletin.com

Honor Releases First Smartphone With Digital Yuan Hardware Wallet

One of China’s largest smartphone manufacturers, Honor, has released the first device to support a hardware wallet for the country’s digital yuan, the company said in a press release on 13 August. According to the announcement, Honor’s Magic 3 series will be the first Snapdragon-powered smartphones to support a hardware...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Spain integrates Apple Wallet support for EU Digital COVID Certificate

The EU Digital COVID Certificate went live in July to deliver proof of vaccination to people living in member nations and a handful of neighboring countries. Available as a paper or digital document issued by health authorities, the certificates serve as proof that a holder has either been vaccinated against, received a negative test result for or recovered from COVID-19. A QR code is included with each certificate to ensure authenticity.
Marketscryptoslate.com

Simplex partners with VeChain to enable seamless fiat onramp for VET token

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tel Aviv, Israel, 13th August, 2021 — VeChain is the latest cryptocurrency to be added by Simplex, allowing users to buy,...
Businessfinchannel.com

11 fintech builders join Mastercard Start Path global network to scale innovation

The FINANCIAL — Mastercard opens door to startups around the world looking to grow platforms across open banking, predictive financial modeling for small businesses, smart rental payments and beyond. The award-winning global startup engagement program Mastercard Start Path welcomes 11 fintech companies to receive dedicated support, access to customers and...
Businessthepaypers.com

US Bank to acquire SME payments solution provider Bento Technologies

US Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire Bento Technologies (Bento for Business), a fintech based in US providing payment and expense management services to SMEs. The Bento platform offers businesses tools to manage card-based payments and other expenses via spend tracking and card transaction controls. The acquisition is part of the vision at US Bank to bring payments and banking services together to simplify cash flow and money management for small businesses.
MarketsInvestorPlace

SoFi Technologies Stock Is the Best Pure Play on Digital Wallet Growth

I’ve been searching for opportunities in the fintech space for the past few weeks. I believe a lot of the large-cap fintech companies will be solid investments for years to come. However, it’s unlikely that these companies would reach five- to ten-fold heights in the future given their already large market-caps. However, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a company that fits my criteria for an aggressive growth play.
Businessthepaypers.com

Diem Networks US partners with K2 Integrity

US-based risk management company K2 Integrity has announced its engagement to support, initially lead, and continue to build solutions for the Diem Networks US Financial Intelligence Function (FIF). The FIF is designed to protect the Diem Payment Network (DPN) from illicit financial activity and works in close collaboration with DPN...
Businessaithority.com

Aria Systems Secures $90 Million in Growth Capital From Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Leading billing and monetization platform provider will use funds to expand its business in strategic vertical markets across the globe. Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, announced that the company has secured a $90 million investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit (Goldman Sachs). The capital will be used to accelerate global business expansion and deepen Aria’s penetration in strategic target markets, including the telecommunications, technology, financial services, and media and publishing industries.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Neobanks And Blockchain Firms Eye Public Listings

Incremental activity in public listings this past week – via traditional initial public listings (IPOs) and special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) – was focused on digital banking and even blockchain. Planned IPOs in the banking and payments spaces helped lift those verticals to a respective 25 and 44 announcements year to...
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Startups Finmod, Flourish Savings, GenEQTY, Karri, KeyChain Pay, Others Being Supported via Mastercard Start Path

Global startup engagement program Mastercard Start Path is welcoming 11 Fintechs to receive dedicated support, access to clients and product development teams, and opportunities to engage in innovative projects. Finmod, Flourish Savings, GenEQTY, Karri, KeyChain Pay, Kwara, Layer, Osper, Swap, upSWOT and Wellthi have reportedly been chosen to take part...
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

How to add a free digital vaccine certificate to Wallet on iPhone

Now that you’ve got the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna or Johson & Johnson, how do you prove it?. Well, you can carry around your vaccination card just in case you need it to travel or gain entry to a gathering place, job or in-person event. Or you can take a few minutes and add a secure digital vaccine certificate, or passport, to Apple Wallet on your iPhone. We’ll show you how.
Africacrowdfundinsider.com

New Whitepaper Charts Digital Wallet Growth in Africa, Beyond

A new Omdia whitepaper commissioned by fintech solutions provider CR2 discusses the rise of digital wallets and their influence on the unbanked and underbanked and offers recommendations on how incumbent banks can embrace digital wallets to engage with new and existing customers. It cites key examples of digital wallet providers from the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.
TechnologyCoinDesk

Cake Wallet Brings Readable Usernames to Its Crypto Wallets

Launched in 2018 as the first free and open-source wallet for the privacy coin monero on IOS, Cake Wallet has expanded to include android applications and support for bitcoin, litecoin, ether and Cardano’s ADA. The wallet maintains some of the fundamental features of traditional wallets such as a built-in exchange and support for “fiat view.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy