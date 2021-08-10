Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Coway Establishes An Environmental, Social, And Governance Committee

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
  • Newly established ESG Committee to enhance long-term corporate values and facilitate sustainable growth
  • Climate change response and human rights management are among the key tasks
  • Annual sustainability report recently published to showcase the company's ESG commitment

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company", announced the establishment of its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") committee under the Board of Directors.

This new committee will be solely dedicated to ensuring the company's practices are in alignment with its sustainability vision of enhancing long-term corporate values and promoting strategic ESG management.

Among the responsibilities of the ESG Committee will be supervising environmental, social, and corporate governance-related policies. The committee will also provide accountability to board members on carrying out strategic ESG initiatives. In addition to this, the ESG committee will be the head decision-making panel on ESG managerial policies, long-term sustainability goals, and responding to major risks and opportunities.

The committee consists of Jangwon Seo, the co-CEO of Coway, and two independent directors, Jin-Bae Kim and Da-Woo Lee. Jin-Bae Kim will also chair the committee to ensure impartiality.

To support the ESG committee, Coway has also formed an ESG Council, which includes the environmental, human resources, ethics, R&D, and legal affairs departments.

Coway's Continued ESG Initiatives and Issuance of The Annual Sustainability Report

Even before establishing the ESG Committee, Coway made significant efforts to be sustainable. In 2006, the company had declared the goal of operating on 100% renewable energy and being fully carbon-neutral by 2050, plus reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

The company has also held numerous projects committed to corporate social responsibility. Since 2015, through the 'Good Water Purifier Project' and 'Safe Groundwater Water Welfare Project,' Coway has been donating water purifiers to give more people safe access to water.

The company has recently published its 2020 Sustainability Report to communicate its ESG performance with all stakeholders. This report has been released annually since 2006 to provide transparency on the ESG progress.

This solid devotion for ESG has been recognized by prestigious industry names, both domestically and internationally. In 2020, Coway was named on the 2020 DJSI World Index (Dow Jones Sustainability World Index) for the fifth consecutive year. The Korea Corporate Governance Service (KCGS) has awarded the company an "A" ESG Rating for two successive years, while the MSCI ESG ratings gave an "AA" score. In addition to all these merits, Coway is also named in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

A company official said: "We plan to integrate ESG initiatives across all corporate operations, and the ESG committee will facilitate this at every level. As the Best Life Solution Company, Coway will continue to carry out our ESG initiatives to meet stakeholder expectations and reach global sustainability standards."

For more details, please visit http://sustainability.coway.co.kr/

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-establishes-an-environmental-social-and-governance-committee-301351818.html

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Resources#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Water Rights#Renewable Energy#Environmental Social#Governance#The Board Of Directors#The Esg Committee#Esg Council#Kcgs#Msci Esg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Related
Environmentgloballandscapesforum.org

SUSTAINABLE FINANCE

PROGRAMS AND INITIATIVES ON SUSTAINABLE LAND USE FINANCE AND VALUE CHAINS. GLF Climate: Forests, Food, Finance - A New Deal for Earth. In November, alongside COP26, join GLF for a three-day event on how to combat the climate crisis. Luxembourg and GLF join forces to mainstream investments for sustainable land...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Vinci Partners Appoints Sonia Favaretto As New Board Member To Boost ESG Practice

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) ("Vinci Partners," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that pursuant to written resolutions of its Board of Directors dated August 13, 2021, Ms. Sonia Consiglio Favaretto was appointed as director to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Favaretto will assume the Chairperson position on Vinci Partners' ESG Committee and will serve as a member of our Audit Committee.
Economyfoodlogistics.com

Transformational Leadership: A Call to Action for Procurement Executives

In October 2020, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and its more than 200 global leading member companies raised the bar of business commitment to sustainability by adopting new membership criteria. Among other things, all members, including 40 major North American corporations, must now set an ambition to...
WorldInsurance Journal

China Regulators Step Up Scrutiny of Online Insurance Platforms in Widening Crackdown

China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors. The regulator ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by...
Environmenthawaiibusiness.com

Environment, Social Justice, Governance and Your Business: What You Need to Know

Tending to the environment, social justice and responsible governance are long-held values that grow out of our culture in Hawaiʻi. Mālama (stewardship), ho‘ohanohano (respectfulness) and kuleana (responsibility) have always guided our actions – personally and in business. Yet the pressure on businesses of all sizes surrounding these issues is escalating....
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Christy Nageleisen, Cintas Corporation Vice President Of Environment, Social And Governance (ESG) And Chief Compliance Officer (Courtesy Of Cintas Corporation)

Cintas Corporation has promoted Deputy General Counsel-Litigation Christy Nageleisen to the newly created position of Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Chief Compliance Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005719/en/. Christy Nageleisen, Cintas Corporation Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)...
BusinessPosted by
BUCKSCO.Today

Crown Holdings, Inc., Yardley, Recognized for Mitigating Environmental, Social, and Governmental Risk

Dr. John M. Rost, Vice President, Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs, Crown Holdings, Inc., Yardley.Image via Dr. John M. Rost at LinkedIn. Crown Holdings, Inc., of Yardley, achieved a “negligible risk” rating from Sustainalytics, a Netherlands-based corporate sustainability ratings service. The evaluation looks at corporate tactics for mitigating environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.
EnvironmentLas Vegas Herald

Environmental & Social Audit Services Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Environmental & Social Audit Services Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Environmental & Social Audit Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Akropolis Group Establishes an Audit Committee

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In an effort to strengthen the management efficiency of Akropolis Group, the company that owns and manages shopping and entertainment centres in Lithuania and Latvia, an audit committee has been established by the decision of Vilniaus Prekyba, the company's sole shareholder. Three persons "“ EglÄ— ÄŒiuÅ¾aitÄ— and Å arÅ«nas RadaviÄius as two independent members, and Vilniaus Prekyba's financial controller Lukas Bendoraitis "“ were appointed as members of the Audit Committee for a term of four years.
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Minister Ng Launches Call For Applications For Digital Advisors For Stream Two Of The Canada Digital Adoption Program

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) will be crucial to Canada's economic recovery by generating growth and creating jobs. For Canada's businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world, they need the tools, resources and opportunities to adopt new technologies and digitally transform. Expanding advanced digital adoption for businesses of all sizes is critical to Canada's long-term growth and competitiveness.
MarketsZacks.com

ESG Investing: Does It Distort the Market?

If you thought ESG investing was a slowly emerging trend in capital markets, think again. The Environment, Social, & Governance imperative for companies, new-fangled "ratings agencies," and the money managers who must decide whether or not to buy the stocks is now a very big part of the market and a giant business unto itself.
MarketsInvestmentNews

SRI or die: Time to get on board the responsible investing trend

“If you’re not talking with your clients about sustainable, responsible and impact investing, they’ll be speaking with someone else.” That’s a line I used last week while speaking to a group of financial advisers at a conference in Michigan. And it’s true. Those of us who are practitioners in the...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

According to a notice released on its official website on August 11th, Shenzhen municipal government, governments of Futian District, Nanshan District, Baoan District, Pingshan Districts, and eight city-level bureaus (including the public security bureau and human resources bureau) will participate in the pilot to set up chief data officer (CDO) in their agencies.
Businessaithority.com

CynergisTek Expands Expertise In Capital Markets, Investment Banking And Corporate Governance On Its Board Of Directors

CynergisTek, Inc. a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, announced that it has appointed John Flood to its board of directors. John was a founding partner of Craig-Hallum Capital Group (“Craig-Hallum”), an equity research, trading, and investment banking firm supporting the company’s visibility in the public market, on their access to high-quality institutional investors, and their stock’s liquidity and trading profile. At Craig-Hallum, Mr. Flood led the investment banking and institutional equity sales teams. He was also a member of the firm’s board of governors, and executive, research, banking, and M&A committees. Mr. Flood will be added to the audit committee and will lead a new committee focused on investor relations and capital market strategies.
Businessaithority.com

Insight Unites With Women In Cloud To Accelerate Workplace Diversity In Technology

By joining the #WICxFortune100 Initiative, Insight deepens its commitment to strengthening a partner network built on diversity and inclusion. Insight Enterprises the global provider of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, announced a partnership with Women In Cloud, an economic development organization dedicated to advancing gender inclusion in technology, for the #WICxFortune100 Initiative.
Businessaithority.com

Old Republic Issues Special Report on Enterprise Risk Management

Old Republic International Corporation announced the issuance of a Special Report that addresses important Enterprise Risk Management principles and practices pertaining to:. Corporate Governance Policies and Practices. The Report reflects our Board of Directors’ business judgement position relative to these matters. It is provided in the context of its review...
Internetinvesting.com

Crypto social governance will lead to online freedom

The saying, “Everything in moderation, including moderation,” has taken on new meaning since Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) outsourced responsibility for content moderation to its Oversight Board following the violent events that occurred at the United States Capitol back on Jan. 6, 2021. First conceived in November 2018 as Facebook’s “Supreme Court” for public appeals, the social media giant’s Oversight Board was officially enacted on Oct. 22, 2020.
Computerssecuritymagazine.com

Establishing a comprehensive cloud governance strategy

With competitive corporate pressures to reduce IT operations and security costs, transitioning workloads and data to the cloud are unstoppable — but the most challenging question is how to govern the process to ensure a predictable, accountable, and scalable transition, and resulting cloud infrastructure that accounts for the diverse interests of the internal stakeholders and the regulators. The latest Forrester Research report, Best Practices: Cloud Governance, gives cloud leaders a blueprint and best practices for cloud governance and accounts for stakeholders, workload targets, processes and tools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy