Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

UT to conduct vaccination outreach in 6 rural counties

By Ken Borsuk
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee's nursing school has received a grant to conduct COVID-19 vaccination outreach in six rural counties in the state. The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Nursing said Monday it has received more than $76,000 to help improve vaccination rates in rural and underserved communities in Benton, Fentress, Hardin, Lawrence, McNairy and Wayne counties.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Ap#Fentress Hardin#Ut#The College Of Nursing#Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Public Health Advisory: Howard County COVID-19 Transmission Reaches Substantial Level

Columbia, MD – The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” level. Substantial community transmission is defined by the CDC as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average. Howard County is currently averaging 53.43 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days (8/3-8/9/21).
Congress & CourtsWBOY

Senators announce $3.5 million for public health outreach in rural WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,500,000 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the Community Education Group (CEG). The funding will support and expand vaccination efforts in rural communities by recruiting and training healthcare workers and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines for preventable diseases.
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Howard County Leaders Promote Back to School Vaccine Incentives and COVID-19 Safety

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by local leaders and community members to promote vaccinations for students heading back to school buildings. To date, nearly 79% of Howard County residents 12-17 have received at least one vaccine dose and approximately 71% are fully vaccinated. The Health Department also unveiled public service announcements aimed at encouraging all eligible residents to get vaccinated. Photos from the event can be found here.
Ladysmith, WIWEAU-TV 13

Group receives federal grant for rural COVID-19 outreach

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) -Two of the counties with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state are in western Wisconsin. A group serving those and four more counties is hoping to use a million dollar grant to reduce barriers to the vaccination and to understand vaccine hesitancy in rural areas.
Public Healththecountyline.net

Gundersen Health awarded grant for Covid-19 vaccinations, outreach efforts

A federal grant will allow Gundersen Health System to boost its outreach efforts and increase vaccinations against Covid-19 as the Delta variant circulates and threatens communities. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded nearly $100 million to the country’s rural health clinics, including Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and...
Taney County, MObransontrilakesnews.com

Taney County Health Department conducts stream sampling

The Taney County Health Department has begun their stream sampling program to help residents be sure it’s safe to swim in their favorite swimming hole. “Visitors and residents enjoy the county’s many natural “swimming holes,” Environmental Public Health Specialist Ashton King, said in a press release. “We want to be sure our waters are safe, and no one gets sick.”
Leominster, MASentinel & Enterprise

Leominster launching COVID-19 vaccine outreach grant program

LEOMINSTER — The city launched a vaccine outreach grant program this week that will provide funds to community- and health-related organizations that currently serve Leominster to assist them with continuing COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts in the city. According to mayoral aide and Grant Administrator Wendy Wiiks, nearly 70% of the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Daily Yonder

Pace of Rural Vaccinations Increases in 19 States

See a full-page version of the map. Nineteen states – including several with rising rates of new Covid-19 infections – saw gains in the pace of rural vaccinations last week after months of waning interest in vaccination. Increases in vaccination numbers in states like Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana confirm anecdotal...
Pinellas County, FLfloridahealth.gov

DOH-PINELLAS OUTREACH VACCINE CALENDAR, WEEK OF AUG. 9-14

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, vaccines remain the single most effective weapon against the virus. To make getting your COVID-19 vaccine more convenient, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) sends its outreach team to community locations several times a week. Some vaccine...
Whitfield County, GAPosted by
The Daily Citizen

Whitfield County commissioners approve COVID-19 outreach

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners approved funding Monday for a program that will send Spanish-speaking healthcare educators into the Hispanic community to provide information on COVID-19. But Commissioner Greg Jones expressed concern about how the program promotes vaccination. Commissioners voted 2-0 to approve $25,000 for the Coalition of Latino...
Educationarizonadailyindependent.com

Hundreds Of Brophy Prep Parents, Supporters Question Vaccine Mandate

PHOENIX, AZ – On Friday, hundreds of the most influential Arizonans signed on to a letter to the Brophy Preparatory School Board of Trustees questioning the wisdom of its new vaccine mandate policy. In the letter, the administration is advised to either adopt the group’s proposed changes or convene the board of trustees for a discussion of the policy no later than August 23, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy