Nicki’s Chicago Garden

“When the going gets tough, the tough get gardening” could describe John Markowski and his garden in Kingwood, New Jersey, where he has powered through suboptimal conditions to establish a vibrant garden with multiseason interest. Most of the garden is situated directly around the house in borders as well as along a back deck. John says that the success of his garden has been hard won over the nearly two decades he has been gardening there, where the conditions are somewhat peculiar and challenging. “We have a high water table, so nothing drains—which stinks, but it’s what led me to ornamental grasses,” he explains. The grasses seem to thrive particularly well in the strange combination of conditions found in the open two-acre lot: sunny, wet, windy, and hot in summer. To top it off, John has to contend with deer that frequent this inland area of the state.