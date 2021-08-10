Cancel
Gardening

Nicki’s Chicago Garden

By GPOD Contributor
finegardening.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we’re visiting Nicki’s beautiful garden. I have been gardening my whole life and in my current suburban Chicago location for 25 years. These photos show a long planting bed along the west side of my backyard. When we moved here in 1996, the garden was a narrow strip along...

www.finegardening.com

Etowah County, ALGadsden Times

CAROL LINK ON GARDENING: How to get petunias blooming again

Q: I have a large basket of petunias that have stopped blooming. They were so pretty. What can I do to get them to bloom again?. A: Petunias need plenty of sun to bloom, so be sure to place them in a site that receives full sun for most of the day. If your petunias stop blooming, you should deadhead the flowers, pinching off the spent blossoms by hand. In addition, to promote new growth, trim back each stem. Make sure to water them well, but be careful not to over water. Petunias need moist soil to continue blooming, but they must have good drainage. Feed them with a slow-release fertilizer to encourage blooming throughout the summer.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Indoor Gardening in Southern California

Tending to houseplants can be a rewarding experience for any plant enthusiast. I discovered a love of houseplants while far along in my pregnancy here in Southern California. It was hot, I was huge, and I had little will to wobble outside and tend to my outdoor plants. The hot summer months can be the perfect time to engage with your indoor plants instead.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

These New Burnets Deserve Your Attention

These burnets are new on the scene, but they’re already showing promise. Robust ‘Blackthorn’ burnet (S. ‘Blackthorn’) was one of the largest of all the burnets after just two years in the garden. In fact, it’s now only about 20 inches shy of its expected 6-foot height. The crown of pink flowers accentuates the drama— 3-inch-long vertical spikes sit atop tall, red-tinged stems beginning in late summer. Black-tipped, light pink stamens create a hazy nimbus over the rosy pink sepals, which in turn darken slightly after the stamens drop and remain colorful into late fall. Sturdy stems were the rule, with one or two leaning stems in midfall the exception. ‘Blackthorn’ was the last burnet to bloom naturally (not due to deer browsing), giving us plenty of time to appreciate its lush, shiny green foliage.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FLpontevedrarecorder.com

Kathy's Gardening Guide

The Recorder’s garden columnist Kathy Esfahani, of Kathy’s Creative Gardens & Nursery, shares her tips for growing gorgeous gardens in Northeast Florida. This time of year in North Florida involves frequent rain and much humidity. Both of which cause fungus on flowers and plants. In order to control fungus and...
Green Valley, AZGreen Valley News and Sun

GV Gardeners: Monsoon season’s toxic weeds

Botanists define a weed as “any plant that is growing where a human wants a different kind of plant or no plants at all.” When poisonous, there is little reason for encouraging their presence. Following are just three examples of local toxic “weeds.”. Desert Tobacco (Nicotiana obtusifolia) is commonly found...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Tim and Laura’s Garden

Today we’re visiting the garden of husband and wife Tim Boland (a botanist) and Laura Coit (a designer). Here are some pictures of our home garden on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. It is a drought-tolerant garden amid an oak forest where the soil lacks organic matter. We garden on composted soil built up over 16 years. We have selected plants for their ability to grow in the tough conditions of sandy soil and intense island winds. The design is a modern take on a cottage garden, with an ecological approach to plant selection. As a result, several island seed-grown natives are used in combination with nonnative but highly adaptable perennials and grasses.
Gardeningtheberkshireedge.com

GARDENER’S CHECKLIST: Week of August 5, 2021

* Harvest zucchini and yellow squash when the fruit are about 6 inches long. This is when they are most tender, have thinner skins, and taste best. If they get much larger than that, turn them into zoodles, that is, zucchini noodles, a great substitute for pasta. We used to make our zoodles with a julienne peeler but have since invested in a spiralizer which makes the task even easier. A mandolin provides a third option for making the zoodles.
GardeningHello Magazine

Gardeners' World star Adam Frost's garden is breathtaking - take a look

Landscape designer and TV personality Adam Frost is passionate about gardens, so it makes sense that his own one is just stunning!. The Gardeners' World presenter often films in his gorgeous three-acre backyard in Lincolnshire which he filmed in a clip for Instagram. Watch him take a tour around the beautiful plants and scenery below...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Lena’s Garden in Summer

Today we’re revisiting Lena White’s North Carolina garden. I submitted photos of my spring favorites (Spring in Lena’s Garden), and summer has brought lots of heat to North Carolina as well as many other parts of the country. Even so, there’s been lots of early morning gardening and lots of color and joy, for which I am most grateful.
Gardeningchelseaupdate.com

Let’s Get Gardening in August

(Publisher’s note: This column will run in three parts.) The weather in July certainly made gardening challenging. I don’t know what I liked the least – the heat, the humidity, the rain, or the mosquitoes. I’m glad things seem to be settling down a bit, at least for a little while, anyway. It makes it easier to get things done in my gardens – and there’s lots to do.
Animalsfinegardening.com

Birds in the Garden | Letter from the Editor

A few months ago a bird got stuck in my hair. This did not happen while I was out in the garden. But it almost certainly had something to do with how bird-friendly my landscape is. After doing a major pruning on my coral bark maple, I channeled my inner...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Plants for a Matrix-Style Garden

When you garden with a matrix-style design, different plants can play different roles in the landscape. Here are some ideas to get your designs going. Bloody geranium (Geranium sanguineum and cvs., Zones 3–9) Lambs’ ears (Stachys byzantina and cvs., Zones 4–8) Moor grass (Molinia spp. and cvs., Zones 4–9) Tufted...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Crevice Gardening in the Northern Plains

Crevice gardening, a form of rock gardening developed by the Czechs, is a growing trend in the Northern Plains, where gardeners can combine local or unique stones in artistic arrangements to create pockets where native and nonnative, drought-tolerant, hardy plants can strut their stuff. Building the base. Orientating stones vertically...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Visiting Dana’s Garden

Today Sue Hughes is sharing a friend’s beautiful garden. I’d like to share the beautiful garden of my neighbor and friend Dana Kline. I spent the day in her garden with her and her dog Hadley and thought it would be fun to share my photos of it with other gardeners on Garden Photo of the Day! Dana’s garden is in the historic Schenley Farms neighborhood in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh (Zone 6b). She started this garden in 2004, and it’s constantly changing with the seasons. These photos are what July looks like, and as you can imagine, spring, autumn, and even winter each has its own seasonal highlights.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Carefree Climbing Roses for a Northern California Garden

Climbing roses (Rosa spp. and cvs., Zones 3–9) add color, beauty, and vertical interest to your garden. They can transform bare walls, fences, pergolas, tuteurs, and obelisks into showy, bloom-filled tapestries. They’re useful for obscuring unwanted views or unsightly structures, and they’re a fabulous choice when a colorful privacy screen is called for. This growth habit allows them to frame in, define, or otherwise enhance an already lovely landscape. A climbing rose in full bloom becomes an eye-catching, living garden sculpture and stunning focal point. And for those of us with smaller gardens, training a climbing rose vertically or horizontally allows us to maximize the potential of every inch of growing space available.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Dynamic Garden Design Despite Challenging Conditions

“When the going gets tough, the tough get gardening” could describe John Markowski and his garden in Kingwood, New Jersey, where he has powered through suboptimal conditions to establish a vibrant garden with multiseason interest. Most of the garden is situated directly around the house in borders as well as along a back deck. John says that the success of his garden has been hard won over the nearly two decades he has been gardening there, where the conditions are somewhat peculiar and challenging. “We have a high water table, so nothing drains—which stinks, but it’s what led me to ornamental grasses,” he explains. The grasses seem to thrive particularly well in the strange combination of conditions found in the open two-acre lot: sunny, wet, windy, and hot in summer. To top it off, John has to contend with deer that frequent this inland area of the state.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Dan’s Garden: Hydrangeas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the most beautiful flowers is the hydrangeas. And they are in full bloom. Dan Cashman shows us. Dan Cashman: “If you want color all summer, then that’s what you would get if you plant hydrangeas. They grow in the sun, they grow in the shade, and they started blooming about the first of June this year. And here it is, in early to mid-August already, and they’ll be blooming until the end of September, and they’re just amazing.”
Agriculturefinegardening.com

Overwintering In-Ground Figs in Colder Climates

The most important rule when growing figs in cold areas is to be creative. For example, I once met a Zone 5 grower who made a “figatorium,” a greenhouse with permanent sides and a roof that could be removed for the summer. Here are some other approaches to overwintering in-ground...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Unbeatable Combos for the Southwest

Although I have no problem creating single-plant containers or placing plants individually in garden beds, sometimes I come across a grouping of plants that just works so well together that it’s hard to separate them. Although the possibilities for these combos are endless, I want to highlight a few that have become my favorites.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Petite Houseplants for Any Home

Admitting you are addicted to collecting houseplants is the first step. The second step? Finding more space for new plants! Plants that stay small are the perfect solution for indoor gardeners with limited space. You may live in an apartment or small home and struggle to squeeze large, leafy specimens into crowded windowsills. Or if your home has limited natural light, windowsill space might already be in short supply. Perhaps you want to bring a bit of nature into a small office space or a corner of your desk. As your space overflows with larger selections that you had no idea would get so big, tiny plants can feed your plant addiction without cramping your style.

