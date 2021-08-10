Cancel
Copperas Cove, TX

CCISD board of trustees to consider budgeted purchases totaling $1.35 million

By Editorial
coveleaderpress.com
 5 days ago

The Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees will be considering several purchases related to professional development, attendance software, unemployment and workers’ compensation coverage and a variety of Special Education services related to speech pathology services, physical therapy services and more, for a total amount of more than $1.35 million, during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

