Is The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 going to be the final season on Hulu? Let’s just say that for the time being, there are some conversations happening on that subject. We can understand the need for a heated debate on this subject. After all, there’s an understanding that a show like this cannot go on forever. It also feels like the end of season 4 could be getting us much closer to the endgame of the show. You want to do right by the series creatively; however, this is also one of Hulu’s most-popular shows. We can’t imagine they want to say goodbye to it anytime soon.