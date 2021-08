Members of the Millsboro Fire Company are expecting to open a new substation on the west side of town by the end of the year, in an effort to reduce response times. As plans continue, they will be going before the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission to request a conditional use for the AR-1 zoned property, on the west side of Route 113, at Route 24 and Lewis Road, in a building formerly used as an automotive shop and being purchased by the fire company, according to MVFD President Ron O’Neal.