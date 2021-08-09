Cancel
Environment

Storm reports

By Steve Kahn
WGN TV
Cover picture for the articleTornado reported near Kingston at 4:52 pm (DeKalb County) multiple reports. Tornado reported in McHenry at 4:48 pm near Blake and Richmond roads. Wind damage in McCullom Lake in McHenry County at 4:40 pm Damage to porches. Tornado reported at Esmond in Ogle County at 5:28 pm numerous reports of...

Chicago, IL
WGN TV

The August 1987 Chicago area storms

I remember the tremendous thunderstorms and rain we had in August 1987. Wasn’t this a multi-day event?. It was. August, 1987 opened hot and dry in Chicago with just 0.39 inches of rain through the 12th. With a moisture-laded front setting up west of the city, t-storms began the evening of the 13th and continued for 17 hours, as repeat waves of torrential downpours “trained” across areas from Rockford to Chicago’s North Side. When the rains finally ended, 9.35 inches had inundated the O’Hare area, making it an inaccessible island for nearly 24 hours. The rains continued with 0.59 inches on the 15th and another 2.90 inches on the 16th. Another round of heavy storms dumped 2.46 inches on the 26th. When August ended, O’Hare had logged a staggering 17.10 inches, making it the city’s wettest month on record.
