Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Nothing Sounds Quite As Sweet As Free Summertime Concerts At Cain Park In Cleveland

By Nikki Rhoades
Posted by 
Only In Ohio
Only In Ohio
 6 days ago

What is it that makes summer so magical? Is it the sunshine, the birdsong, or the allure of concerts in the park? If you live in Northeast Ohio, all of those features make the season magical. There’s one incredible concert park near Cleveland that wraps up the best parts of summer and serves them up in one incredible venue. Grab your personal calendar, because as soon as you discover what performances are upcoming at this park, you’ll be itching to attend a few.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162yJZ_0bN1Z7Cs00
Cain Park in Cleveland Heights captures a little piece of the community each summer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fmTZ_0bN1Z7Cs00
While it features a landscape that's lovely and ever-changing, it's a bit different than your typical community park...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQ0TZ_0bN1Z7Cs00
Every summer, this park transforms into a local performing arts center.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioveG_0bN1Z7Cs00
Complete with a covered theater, an amphitheater, and an air-conditioned art gallery, this park gives local artists and performers a place to truly bloom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5zZR_0bN1Z7Cs00
Plus, there are plenty of places for visitors to snag a seat and unwind.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTNob_0bN1Z7Cs00
All sorts of concerts are offered at the park, including free performances and chamber events .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4Ask_0bN1Z7Cs00
Not sure which upcoming show you'd like to attend? You can always snag a gift certificate in advance for when you're ready, or as a present to a music lover in your life.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLLLE_0bN1Z7Cs00
During your visit, you'll also want to walk around and explore the local landscape a bit... there's nothing like enjoying the great outdoors to a soundtrack.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QzahA_0bN1Z7Cs00
Events at Cain Park are something you'll want to stay up to date on...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdJ0y_0bN1Z7Cs00
...Because you never know what new genre, work of art, or hobby you might find at this Greater Cleveland park.

This incredible concert park near Cleveland has so much to offer, from outdoor fun to the thrill of live (and often FREE!) music. Have you ever attended an event here? We’d love to hear about your experience!

Have you attended many concerts in the birthplace of rock and roll? You’ll love looking back at Cleveland concerts over the years.

Comments / 0

Only In Ohio

Only In Ohio

5K+
Followers
581
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Ohio is for people who LOVE the Buckeye State. We publish one Ohio article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summertime#Cain#Concerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At One Of The Biggest Taco Festivals In Ohio

Attention, all taco fans! Columbus is gearing up for its annual taco festival, and you won’t want to miss out. Promising two full days of nonstop tacos, live music, festivities, games, and delicious drinks, this event promises something for every kind of taco aficionado out there. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 9th, and […] The post Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At One Of The Biggest Taco Festivals In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Mustard Seed Market & Cafe In Ohio Is A Locally-Owned Grocery Store With Some Of The Best Lunch Around

Shopping local is something we take to heart here in Ohio. And if you’re in need of a few groceries, staple pantry items, or perhaps just hungry for lunch, we have the perfect destination in mind. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe holds the title of the largest family-owned natural grocery store in Ohio, and it’s certainly worth visiting. Browsing aisles of local goods, produce, and more, you’ll find this shop to be a treasure trove of delights.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

There’s An Arcade Bar In Ohio And It Will Take You Back In Time

Did you ever frequent places like Chuck E. Cheese when you were little? Or perhaps you went there with your kids, watching as they tried their hand at different games to win as many tickets as possible. If you’re wondering how to recreate this experience as an adult, look no further than Old North Arcade […] The post There’s An Arcade Bar In Ohio And It Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

The Historic Park Hotel In Ohio Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

Historic hotels are fascinating. Offering us an opportunity to step back in time, these places serve as something of a time capsule. And yet sometimes, historic hotels come with a lot of baggage, so to speak. Riddled with spirits and paranormal activity, hotels can be among the most haunted places you can visit. Here in Ohio, that seems to be the case with the Historic Park Hotel. A former Victorian mansion, this destination is impressive in its own right, but you might get a little more than you bargained for when you stay the night here.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

It’s Hard To Beat The Pizza And Wings Served Up At Angelo’s Pizza In Ohio

Here in the Buckeye State, we take our love of pizza pretty seriously. For proof of this, look no further than our list of some of the best pizza restaurants in Ohio. Pizza comes in so many styles and flavors: New York-style, Chicago-style, thin-crust, wood-fired…the list goes on! The next time you’re looking for a fresh, quality slice of cheesy goodness, look no further than Angelo’s Pizza. The moment you step inside, you’ll find that this pizza joint has a neighborhood feel and quality that’s hard to beat. Here’s more on why all pizza lovers should visit Angelo’s Pizza at least once.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Coventry Village Is A Secret Foodie Neighborhood Tucked Away In Cleveland

Compared to other large metropolitan cities, Cleveland doesn’t have an unreasonable number of neighborhoods. From Asiatown to the Warehouse District, Cleveland’s neighborhoods are diverse… but there is something many of them have in common. Believe it or not, much of The Land is, in actuality, a foodie paradise. With diverse options ranging from international cuisine to American comfort food, Cleveland really is a treat for the taste buds… but dining in Cleveland’s Coventry Village neighborhood is an indulgence like no other. There are 19 notable eateries in this stretch of a few city blocks, so you better work up an appetite before your visit. Check it out:
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Soar Like An Eagle On The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s New Zip Line

When it comes to outdoor adventure in Cleveland, there are few places that offer up the same level of thrills as the Cleveland Metroparks. With thousands of acres of landscape under their care, there’s something new to discover at every park you visit, it seems. Of course, there’s also a zoo under their care, and it has a magnificent new attraction that locals love. Now, you can fly like an eagle on a zipline at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo… and it’s almost a surreal experience. Check it out:
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Visit Olentangy Caverns In Ohio For A One-Of-A-Kind Cave Yoga Class You Won’t Soon Forget

Options for yoga classes have become downright creative over the past few years. From outdoor brewery classes to goat yoga, practicing this mindful exercise can be a truly adventurous experience. Today’s activity is yet another fascinating spin on the traditional practice: cave yoga. Head to Olentangy Caverns and prepare to be inspired by the unique cavern setting and calming yoga class offered there. Whether you’re a dedicated yogi or someone who enjoys new experiences, you’ll find this activity merits a place on your bucket list.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than The Mouthwatering Food And Drinks From Paper City Coffee In Ohio

Ohio is making quite a name for itself in the coffee department. It’s easy to avoid the big-name brands and instead find yourself in a cozy, local spot where the beans are roasted with lots of love. Today’s destination is one such example, although it does much more than serve excellent coffee. Paper City Coffee is a prime destination for delicious eats, innovative drinks, and a sense of community. Here’s more on this must-try Chillicothe business.
Posted by
Only In Ohio

Meander Through A Menagerie Of Colorful Animal-Themed Topiaries At Ohio’s Franklin Park Conservatory

If you’ve never visited Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens during the warmer months, you’re missing out on a world of colorful blooms. In fact, the topiary exhibit that’s currently on display takes this love of florals to a whole new level. Meandering the garden, visitors will marvel at the whimsical animal-themed topiaries made from […] The post Meander Through A Menagerie Of Colorful Animal-Themed Topiaries At Ohio’s Franklin Park Conservatory appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Ohio’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 125 Glorious Campsites

South Bass Island is truly magical. This Lake Erie island has attracted outdoor enthusiasts for centuries, and it’s no mystery why. The beautiful waters near Put-in-Bay make for the most incredible setting, and you’ll be delighted to learn about a campground that lets you soak in this scenery. Head to South Bass Island State Park and enjoy one of the finest campgrounds in the state.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Plan A Trip To Budd Dairy Food Hall, Where You’ll Find Some Of Ohio’s Best Restaurants All Under One Roof

Food courts may be a bit outdated, but the convenience of several different restaurants all in one place will never go out of style. That’s where Budd Dairy Food Hall comes in. This new Columbus destination is a self-proclaimed “chef-driven incubator” where visitors can choose from eight mouthwatering kitchens and one constantly rotating pop-up selection. And, unlike your traditional food court, these restaurants are all local and serving up a selection of food you won’t soon forget. Curious to learn more? Here’s everything you can look forward to when you visit Bud Dairy Food Hall.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Nothing Quite Compares To Candlelit Dinners At Cibreo Italian Kitchen In Cleveland

Playhouse Square is a neighborhood like no other. There’s something here for everyone, from the plays and performances to the quirky architecture and selfie-worthy landmarks. Of course, there’s also incredible dining in this neighborhood. If you’re looking for a candlelit dinner in Cleveland, then Playhouse Square’s dining scene belongs on your bucket list. There’s one […] The post Nothing Quite Compares To Candlelit Dinners At Cibreo Italian Kitchen In Cleveland appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

One Of The Top-Rated Restaurants In Columbus, Polaris Grill Is An Ohio Restaurant Worth Seeking Out

There are so many praise-worthy restaurants in Ohio that sometimes, the options can seem overwhelming. That’s why reviews, ratings, and word-of-mouth can be so helpful. Today’s destination has consistently been rated among the top restaurants to try in Columbus, and it’s easy to see why. With a welcoming environment and an impressive menu, you’ll find there is a lot to love about this neighborhood restaurant in Ohio. Curious to check it out? Keep reading!
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

The Merry-Go-Round Museum Is One Of The Weirdest And Most Whimsical Attractions In Ohio

Ohio has no shortage of unique attractions that will present a fascinating glimpse of history. At the top of the list is the Merry-Go-Round Museum in Sandusky. It’s here that visitors can marvel at some truly historic merry-go-rounds, painted ponies, and other whimsical wonders. Whether you happen to be in the area or can appreciate […] The post The Merry-Go-Round Museum Is One Of The Weirdest And Most Whimsical Attractions In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Find Out Why Locals Are Buzzing About The Kissing The Beehive Cocktail At Avo In Cleveland

Indulging in margaritas, chips, and salsa is something of a pastime here in Cleveland. There’s just something about tried and true Tex-Mex combinations that tickle the taste buds and immerse the senses. However, there’s one modern Mexican restaurant in Cleveland with a drink so yummy that it gives traditional margaritas a run for their money. That’s right… we’re talking about the Kissing The Beehive Cocktail at Avo Modern Mexican. Ever heard of it? Well, this is one local business that belongs on your bucket list. Take a look:
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve Tried The Ice Cream Nachos From Jacky’s Ice Cream Depot In Ohio

Calling all dessert enthusiasts! You’ve heard of ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, and possibly even rolled ice cream. But did you know about the decadent creation known as ice cream nachos? Think ice cream cone “chips” topped with layers of delicious ice cream, homemade sauces, and an array of toppings that will have your mouth watering. […] The post You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve Tried The Ice Cream Nachos From Jacky’s Ice Cream Depot In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Take A Private Tiki Cruise On The Ohio River For A Tropical-Themed Adventure You Won’t Soon Forget

Ohio isn’t exactly tropical, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to feel as though you’ve landed in the middle of paradise. Head to Cincinnati and hop aboard an SS Tiki Tours cruise for a tropical-themed adventure that will positively delight you. With scenic views of the river and downtown, festive drinks and music, and enough fun to go around, you’ll be glad you opted for a private cruise on this Hawaiian-themed party boat.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Spend An Idyllic Summer Day Surrounded By Fragrant Blooms When You Visit Luvin Lavender Farm In Ohio

Summer is a magical yet fleeting season here in Ohio. That’s why we like to seize every opportunity to make it special. One of the best ways to do so is by exploring all that the state has to offer this time of year. Today’s feature is one such destination that belongs on your summer itinerary. Luvin Lavender Farm is a locally operated farm that’s famous for its fresh and fragrant lavender blooms. In fact, you may feel as though you’ve temporarily been transported to southern France. Without further ado, here’s more on this northeastern Ohio destination you’ll be glad you visited.
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

The Iconic Ohio Renaissance Festival Is Scheduled For Its Most Festive Year Yet

Care to travel back in time several centuries? When you attend the Ohio Renaissance Festival, you’ll almost certainly feel as though you’ve entered a time machine. One of the state’s most beloved events is scheduled to take place each weekend between September 4th and October 31st. If you’ve never attended this epic event, you’ll surely want to mark your calendars. Live entertainment, decadent food, costumes, shops, and much more await!

Comments / 0

Community Policy