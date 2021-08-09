Nothing Sounds Quite As Sweet As Free Summertime Concerts At Cain Park In Cleveland
What is it that makes summer so magical? Is it the sunshine, the birdsong, or the allure of concerts in the park? If you live in Northeast Ohio, all of those features make the season magical. There’s one incredible concert park near Cleveland that wraps up the best parts of summer and serves them up in one incredible venue. Grab your personal calendar, because as soon as you discover what performances are upcoming at this park, you’ll be itching to attend a few.
We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate
This incredible concert park near Cleveland has so much to offer, from outdoor fun to the thrill of live (and often FREE!) music. Have you ever attended an event here? We’d love to hear about your experience!
Have you attended many concerts in the birthplace of rock and roll? You’ll love looking back at Cleveland concerts over the years.
Comments / 0