Nothing Sounds Quite As Sweet As Free Summertime Concerts At Cain Park In Cleveland

What is it that makes summer so magical? Is it the sunshine, the birdsong, or the allure of concerts in the park? If you live in Northeast Ohio, all of those features make the season magical. There’s one incredible concert park near Cleveland that wraps up the best parts of summer and serves them up in one incredible venue. Grab your personal calendar, because as soon as you discover what performances are upcoming at this park, you’ll be itching to attend a few.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

Cain Park in Cleveland Heights captures a little piece of the community each summer.

While it features a landscape that's lovely and ever-changing, it's a bit different than your typical community park...

Every summer, this park transforms into a local performing arts center.

Complete with a covered theater, an amphitheater, and an air-conditioned art gallery, this park gives local artists and performers a place to truly bloom.

Plus, there are plenty of places for visitors to snag a seat and unwind.

All sorts of concerts are offered at the park, including free performances and chamber events .

Not sure which upcoming show you'd like to attend? You can always snag a gift certificate in advance for when you're ready, or as a present to a music lover in your life.

During your visit, you'll also want to walk around and explore the local landscape a bit... there's nothing like enjoying the great outdoors to a soundtrack.

Events at Cain Park are something you'll want to stay up to date on...

...Because you never know what new genre, work of art, or hobby you might find at this Greater Cleveland park.

This incredible concert park near Cleveland has so much to offer, from outdoor fun to the thrill of live (and often FREE!) music. Have you ever attended an event here? We’d love to hear about your experience!

Have you attended many concerts in the birthplace of rock and roll? You’ll love looking back at Cleveland concerts over the years.